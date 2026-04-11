Eight Gators I'm eager to watch Saturday

Eight Gators I'm eager to watch Saturdayby: Keith Niebuhr21 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppFlorida defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou (97) sacks Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 18, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]Gators Online will be tracking dozens of other players throughout the event. Here are eight I’m particularly interested in watching.