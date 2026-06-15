Florida loses its 10th player and seventh pitcher to the portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators reached double-digit transfers on Monday. Freshman Eli Blair became the 10th UF player and seventh pitcher to enter the portal.

Of the seven arms, Blair is the third left-hander to leave the program. Florida has now lost four of its five lefties, with freshman Jackson Hoyt being the lone LHP returning.

Five of the seven departing pitchers barely played in 2026 — fellow freshmen Rivers Kurland and Cooper Moss made no appearances — but Blair saw action in multiple games.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder pitched 9.1 innings in nine appearances this year. He finished with nine strikeouts against 10 hits, five earned runs and three walks allowed.

Blair made his collegiate debut against FIU and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. His first SEC appearance came against the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Blair threw 1.1 innings of no-hit ball with a season-high three strikeouts at Alabama. He also gave up no hits in 1.2 innings against Jacksonville and fanned one batter.

Blair is Florida’s 10th outgoing transfer, along with infielders Cade Kurland and Kolt Myers, outfielder Blake Brookins and pitchers Cooper Walls, Christian Rodriguez, McCall Biemiller, Matthew Jenkins, Kurland and Moss.

In addition to left-handed arms Blair, Biemiller and Kurland, the Gators have to replace gradate transfer reliever Ernesto Lugo-Canchola. UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan said landing more lefties would be the team’s biggest need from the portal.

“We gotta get better,” O’Sullivan said. “Certain areas we gotta get better at. Obviously, the lineups that we faced in the regional here were not great matchups for us, because we are a little bit short-handed, left-handed pitching-wise. We have to go into the portal and get some left-handed arms.”

The Gators have landed a pair of top 30 transfers so far in FGCU catcher Jon Embury (No. 20 nationally) and Jacksonville State RHP Maddox McDougall (No. 28), according to the Baseball America rankings. Embury won Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year and was one of five finalists for the Buster Posey Award, while McDougall posted a 5-0 record and a 2.76 ERA this season as a reliever.

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