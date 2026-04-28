ESPN.com projects Rueben Chinyelu as 2nd-rounder in latest mock

Last week, Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Tuesday, he appeared in Jeremy Woo’s updated NBA mock draft for ESPN.

Woo projected Chinyelu, who just completed his junior season, to go in the second round at No. 49 overall in the draft to the Denver Nuggets (via Atlanta). That is, of course, should he decide to not return to UF.

Last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected guard Tyrese Proctor of Duke with the 49th overall pick. In July of 2025, he reportedly signed a four-year, $8.69 million contract, including $3,423,787 guaranteed. He played in 50 games with one start, averaging 5.4 points and 1.5 assists as a rookie.

Worth noting, though, unlike first-round picks, second-rounders are not guaranteed money.

Per the Sporting News noted, “In the NBA, first-round draft picks receive guaranteed deals on a rookie wage scale. Deals for second-round picks are not always guaranteed and require negotiation, and some second-round picks are signed to two-way contracts with their respective organizations.”

As Zach Abolverdi of Gators Online wrote April 20, “Chinyelu went through the draft process last year before deciding to return to school. Following UF’s season-ending loss to Iowa in the NCAA Tournament, Chinyelu was unsure of his future plans.”

Rueben Chinyelu had a big junior season

Chinyelu averaged a double-double this past seasons at 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds a game. He set the single-season school records for double-doubles (19) and offensive rebounds (137). And his 393 total rebounds this season ranks No. 3 in program history behind two-time All-American Neal Walk, who went No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Chinyelu earned several postseason honors: Naismith, NABC and Field of 68 Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, SEC All-Defensive Team, first-team All-SEC honors and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.