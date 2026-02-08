ESPN: Davian Groce gives Florida a true offensive chess piece

As the 2026 recruiting cycle continues to take shape, ESPN released its position by position evaluations of the top incoming prospects, offering insight into how several freshmen could translate to the college level.

Florida Gators wide receiver signee Davian Groce was among the players highlighted, with ESPN focusing on his versatility and ability to impact the game in multiple ways on offense.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting services, Groce is the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 60 overall prospect in the 2026 class. He finished the 2025 season with 68 catches for 1,602 yards and 18 touchdowns along with 244 yards rushing and two additional scores.

ESPN’s scouting report on Groce highlights his versatility and ability to impact the game in space.

“Groce is a multipurpose offensive weapon who projects best to running back but is also a legitimate receiving threat,” said ESPN. “His thick, sturdy build complements his speed and quickness, and he’s especially dynamic in space with the ball in his hands. Groce could develop into an excellent zone or cutback runner who makes an impact on jet screens or bubble screens when lined up in the slot.”

Groce signed with Florida as a wide receiver, but the evaluation aligns with how the Gators have viewed him throughout his recruitment. His ability to line up in different spots gives Florida flexibility in how he can be used within the offense.

The description reinforces why Groce is viewed as a high upside addition to Florida’s 2026 class and a player who could bring immediate versatility to the offense while in Gainesville.

