ESPN projects Thomas Haugh to be top-10 pick in 2027

Florida forward Thomas Haugh bypassed a chance to enter the NBA Draft in 2026 to play one more season for the Gators. That decision could pay dividends — and not just for UF.

The 2026 NBA Draft was deep. The 2027 crop isn’t thought to be as strong. And with one more season in Gainesville for Haugh to further hone his game, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo thinks Haugh will be a lottery pick. In his “2027 NBA mock draft: Early projections for top 60 prospects” piece this week, Woo has Haugh going No. 7 overall next year to Minnesota.

Here’s what he wrote:

“Haugh had late-lottery interest this year but opted to return to Florida, where he will be handsomely compensated. He’ll be 24 years old by the time he gets drafted next year — leaving room for younger players to leapfrog him as the cycle goes on — but projects as a ready-made NBA rotation player.

Haugh’s size, versatility and nonstop motor give him a strong role-player profile that should again have broad appeal with NBA teams. Improving on his 32.6% 3-point clip will be important for him to keep a spot in the lottery, but he does multiple valuable things well.”

Woo has Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes going No. 1 overall.

Thomas Haugh is coming off his best season as a Gator

Haugh was a 3-star prospect and the No. 198 overall player in the 2023 class coming out of high school. Now he’s an All-American. After averaging 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, most mock NBA Draft projections had him going in the top 20 of the first round this year, but Haugh decided he wanted one more go at UF.

Meanwhile, Woo has Gators power-forward Alex Condon going 17th overall.

Condon was second-team All-SEC from the Associated Press last season after averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. After scoring just one point in a loss to Auburn on Jan. 24, he regrouped and played his best basketball of the season in February and March. He had a stretch of three straight 20-point performances and five in seven games.

Although he had been projected as a second-round pick in multiple mock NBA drafts, Condon announced in April he would return to UF for his senior season.

Lastly, Woo has Gators starting center Rueben Chinyelu at No. 51 overall (second round).

Chinyelu averaged a double-double last year with 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds. He set the single-season school records for double-doubles (19) and offensive rebounds (137). His 393 total rebounds this season ranks No. 3 in program history behind Neal Walk.

Chinyelu collected several postseason accolades: Naismith, NABC and Field of 68 Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, SEC All-Defensive Team, first-team All-SEC honors and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the year.

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