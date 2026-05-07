ESPN, ranking the best offseasons in college football, has Gators just 11th in the SEC

ESPN this week ranked the offseason for every Power 4 college football team, but while at times being complimentary of the Florida Gators it ultimately didn’t rank the program very high against the rest of the SEC. And, there were some head-scratching comments about Jon Sumrall’s program.

Among conference programs, ESPN ranked UF as having just the 11th-best offseason. The order for the league went as follows:

Texas LSU Ole Miss Georgia Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Tennessee Kentucky Missouri Florida South Carolina Auburn Vanderbilt Mississippi State Arkansas

Here’s what was said about the Gators, along with our thoughts:

ESPN says ….

GATORS ONLINE COMMENT … The key additions noted by ESPN make sense. On the surface, so do the key departures. But while Banks was a first-round pick, he wasn’t a factor last season. So in reality it was a minimal loss since UF played mostly without him. Michai Boireau, a starting nose who transferred to Ole Miss, was a more significant departure on the defensive line. With the incoming recruits, ESPN failed to mention the 2026 signee expected to have the biggest impact—JACK Kevin Ford.

ESPN says ….

Biggest coaching move: Florida is on its fifth head coach since Urban Meyer stepped down after the 2010 season. Jon Sumrall arrives with a stellar reputation after championship runs at both Troy and Tulane, which made its first CFP appearance last year. Sumrall’s first Gators staff includes all three of his coordinators from Tulane, although Greg Gasparato (linebackers) and Joe Craddock (quarterbacks) will have position roles in 2026. Florida added veteran coordinators in Kentucky’s Brad White (defense) and Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner (offense), and brought back former Gators captain Phil Trautwein to coach the offensive line.

GATORS ONLINE COMMENT … Surprisingly, there is no mention of defensive line coach Gerald Chatman. He’s one of UF’s top position coaches, and retaining him was significant.

ESPN says ….

What went wrong: Florida lost a number of last season’s roster to eligibility and/or the NFL draft, including seven draft picks. But several others, including tight end Hayden Hansen and starting defensive backs Jordan Castell and Sharif Denson, opted to head elsewhere via the transfer portal ahead of Sumrall’s debut season. Lagway’s departure for Baylor marked a disappointing but expected outcome to the former five-star passer’s two years with the program. More troublesome, potentially, is the lack of starting experience the Gators have to replace Lagway in 2026 between Philo, a Georgia Tech transfer, and second-year passer Tramell Jones Jr., leaving a major question hovering over an otherwise talented offense.

GATORS ONLINE COMMENT … Some of the players drafted were significant losses, namely Slaughter, left tackle Austin Barber, cornerback Devin Moore and placekicker Trey Smack. But others weren’t. Mentioning Hansen, Castell and Denson while leaving out Boireau and receiver Eugene Wilson was an interesting choice. While UF’s tight ends room is a work in progress, it’s difficult to tell how Hansen’s skillset would have meshed with the new offense. Meanwhile, losing Castell but getting Coleman/Cam Dooley seems like an upgrade for UF. As for the QB position, Philo and Jones feel like better fits in Faulkner’s system than Lagway, yet we get the concern over the lack of experience.

ESPN says ….



What went right: Sumrall hired a pair of well-regarded coordinators in Faulkner and White. He also did well in retaining running back Jadan Baugh, young pass catchers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson and defenders such as Myles Graham, Bryce Thornton and Jayden Woods. The Gators reinforced their wide receiver room with Singleton from Auburn and ex-Georgia Tech pass catcher Bailey Stockton, who join tight end Luke Harpring and center Harrison Moore among four additions who previously played in Faulkner’s system. White’s defense will lean on transfers such as Jacksonville State transfer edge rusher Emmanuel Oyebadejo and veterans in the secondary in Coleman (Baylor) and Cam Dooley (Kentucky) to fill key roles. Florida also held onto McCoy, a five-star recruit, and eight other SC Next 300 prospects in the 2026 class in Sumrall’s first week on the job late last fall.

GATORS ONLINE COMMENT … Oyebadejo was a significant addition, and he will play a lot in 2026. But at defensive end, he potentially could end up behind both LJ McCray, who had a terrific spring, and returning starter Kamran James. The writer hit the nail on the head with many of the key retentions, however, we might have made a bigger deal out of keeping Baugh and Woods.