ESPN’s Field Yates sees immediate NFL impact for former Florida OL

Jake Slaughter is already making a strong early impression at the next level after a steady and physical college career with the Florida Gators where he developed into one of the most reliable interior linemen in the country.

Slaughter’s growth at Florida was built on consistency and toughness. He logged over 2,000 career snaps, all at center, and became a steady anchor in the middle of the offensive line. His ability to handle SEC defensive fronts, communicate up front and stay disciplined in pass protection helped him emerge as a trusted piece in Gainesville before making the jump to the NFL.

Here is what ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on Jake Slaughter’s rookie outlook:

“Every one of Slaughter’s 2,053 college snaps came at center, but he projects to play right away at guard for the Chargers after they signed center Tyler Biadasz in free agency,” said Yates.

“Slaughter is tough and rugged while possessing the lateral quickness to excel in a zone-blocking scheme. He’s one of four linemen the Chargers drafted and should make an instant impact.”

Slaughter has been a mainstay on the Gators’ offensive line, starting all 12 games in 2025. Over his career, he has played in 51 games and started 33, anchoring one of the SEC’s more productive offensive lines. In 2025, he snapped the ball 748 times while allowing just one sack, one quarterback hit and two hurries. Pro Football Focus gave him a season-long run block grade of 82.2, a pass block grade of 70.0 or higher in 11 games, and a team-best pass block grade of 87.1.

His dominance in the trenches helped running back Jadan Baugh have a standout season, rushing 220 times for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns. Nationally, Slaughter ranked eighth among centers in PFF run block, pass block, overall offense grades and fifth in zone run block with an 80.3 grade.

Slaughter’s consistency and leadership made him one of the most decorated centers in Florida history.

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