Kevin O'Sullivan reacts to Florida's win vs. Miami: ‘It was amazing’

The Florida Gators defeated Miami 22-10 on Saturday behind hit a program-record seven home runs in an NCAA Tournament game and a program record with five home runs in an inning (eighth).

The Gators are now 2-0 to begin Regional play for the first time since the 2018 Gainesville Regional and will go for its first 3-0 sweep in Regionals since the 2016 NCAA Gainesville Regional.

Here’s everything Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after Saturday’s win:

Kevin O’Sullivan Q&A

On his reaction to the 22-10 win over Miami:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I don’t know, I mean, it’s kind of crazy. I was thinking about this, this morning, like the first game of a Regional feels like it’s opening night. It’s like jitters and everybody’s not quite themselves. And I can’t explain tonight. It’s just one of those nights that we swung about really well offensively. Obviously, I think we hit seven home runs. And Jackson Barberi comes bouncing back from the night before was probably the key to that whole thing on the mound.”



On Florida’s five-homer eighth inning:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I was probably just like everybody in this room and all the fans. It was amazing. I mean, it was just one of those weird moments that just doesn’t happen very often, but it was incredible. The other thing I want to mention, two things that popped in my head on the way down, the fans were unbelievable tonight. I mean, I’ve never seen the atmosphere like it was tonight and it helped. There’s no question it helped us the entire night. The other thing, I’d like to thank our managers. They were here, obviously there was a late game last night. Half of them stayed until 4:30 in the morning and the other half stayed until 6:30 in the morning. So, I just want to make sure that I said something about those guys because they are an incredible group and work extremely hard.”



On UF exploding after Miami tied the game:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I think a lot of it had to do with our fans. Like I said, I don’t know, this is my 19th year and that’s the best it’s ever been by far. And it was helpful. I really appreciate people staying as long as they did because people could have easily left a lot earlier, but they stuck around. Looking forward to having a great crowd tomorrow, too.”

On Jackson Barberi bouncing back after meeting with him and the other relievers:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “Yeah, we had a short meeting, the three of us and myself. Yeah, that was about it. It wasn’t like I was upset with them. I was just disappointed. They’re beyond that part. You’re going to get beat from time to time. I mean, it happens in baseball. I mean, you get beat a lot. We’ve got 19 losses on the year. But those three guys, they’re better than what they did on Friday night, obviously. And obviously looking forward to getting Ernie [Lugo-Canchola] and Josh [Whritenour] back out there.”

On Aidan King only going three innings:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I was trying to get in through five, but it’s just one of the rare starts that he had that he didn’t (last). I think his stuff was fine, but I just think he’ll probably tell you some of his pitches found the middle of the plate probably too much. Miami’s got a good hitting lineup, too. So, it’s not like, I mean, they earned it. But to have three innings where you score six, seven, and seven. That doesn’t happen very often, obviously.”

On Karson Bowen and Cade Kurland coming up big:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “Yeah. Cade, he’s seen it all while he’s been here. And then obviously, Karson, he’s that glue. He’s that rock. He’s that leader behind the plate and if you’re ever going to make a run in the tournament, that one position is invaluable and he certainly has filled it.”

On how underrated Bowen is as a base runner:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “Yeah, he’s a very good baseball player. That’s why I trust him to call most of the pitches. I think he did leadoff at TCU, believe it or not. But he is a very heady baseball player. His baseball IQ is through the roof.”

On a third win vs. Miami after missing out on the series finale:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I don’t even think about that. I’m just happy we won, you know. Obviously, you gotta win game one, but once you get past game one, game two is really pivotal because now it puts you in the winner’s bracket, so to speak. So, I that didn’t even cross my mind to be quite honest with you.”

On how critical Barberi’s last strikeout was:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “It was one of those games you felt like at least until the end, like, I didn’t know how many runs we needed to score because we couldn’t hold Miami down offensively tonight. And yeah, he just reached back and threw three of his best fastballs the entire night and that was a big moment. He just was like, ‘I’m fine’ (after getting hit). You know, one pitch and that was it. So, if he doesn’t pitch the way he does tonight, I mean, we’re still playing. Who knows? But, it was really good to see him bounce back.”

On what it would mean to sweep the Regional:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I mean, that’s our goal. First goal is to win the SEC championship outright, which we we’re not able to accomplish. Second goal is to host a Regional and Super Regional and put ourselves back in position to play for a national championship. So, it means everything. I mean, all the players that come to school here, regardless of any sport, it’s about winning championships. And the other coaches will tell you that, too. And that’s just the expectation.”

On having Kyle Jones in the leadoff spot:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “Yeah, he’s had a great year for us. He really has. And I think that double that he hit was a big hit at that time because I think the bases were loaded if I’m not mistaken. So, a really good swing. Any time you drive the ball the other way over the right fielder’s head there as a right-handed hitter, it was just a really good swing.”

On if he’s ever had a seven-spot on one hit:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I don’t know. I don’t know. I thank the fans for that. I’ll be honest with you. It was awesome.”

On if he prefers 11 earned runs vs. 11 unearned runs:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I’m just happy we scored 22. I mean, I’m just glad that a lot of our guys are seeing the ball really well right now. So regardless, I mean, baseball, you gotta be able to hit, you gotta be able to defend, and you gotta be able to pitch. And run the bases intelligently. So, we haven’t pitched our best in this tournament yet. So, I’m looking forward to getting Liam out there.”

On the opportunity for Liami Peterson with the draft looming:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I’m sure if you ask him, he’s excited about it. The draft isn’t until July anyway, so he’s got plenty of time, just like a few of our players do, obviously. But that has not even been a topic of discussion. I know he’s focused on the team and doing his best he can.”