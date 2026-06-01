Kevin O'Sullivan reacts to Troy loss: ‘We have to pitch better’

The Florida Gators suffered a 16-11 loss to Troy in the Gainesville Regional on Monday. The Trojans had 17 hits and five home runs, including four jacks against UF starting pitcher Liam Peterson.

The two teams will meet again on Monday in a winner-take-all rematch. Here’s everything Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after Sunday’s loss:

Kevin O’Sullivan Q&A

On his thoughts on the loss Sunday to Troy:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “Trying to manage the bullpen today was extremely difficult. It felt like we were chasing runs the entire game and when we got it within two runs, we would turn around and give up another un and fall behind again. So then you’re trying to manage the game, and if we had kept it closer after five innings, we probably would have went to Caden McDonald, but when you start falling behind by too much. Obviously, the sixth inning was just a disaster. So, it kind of juts got away from us. The bottom line is though, we have a chance to win a Regional tomorrow. We did this in 2017. Today is obviously disappointing. We have not pitched well this Regional, obviously. Our pretty much bullpen fell apart on Friday. We only got three innings out of Aidan King last night. And then obviously, the start today wasn’t what Liam wanted. So, we’re just gonna have to pitch better if we want to move on.”

On his message to the pitching staff for Monday’s game:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I think we’re at a point in the season that I don’t know what else there is to say. I mean, we’ve been throwing the ball really well. You know, it’s just for whatever reason this weekend we have not been ourselves and tomorrow hopefully we will be.”

On who the Gators will start at pitcher on Monday:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “No, not yet. We’ll have to look at it and talk about it. But we’re gonna have to be really strategic in how we use our arms. We’re probably have to use quite a few.”

On how he feels about the arms Florida has left:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “Well, I feel good. I wish we had Barbs, honestly, but we had to obviously use him last night because we only we got three innings out of Aidan. We gave up a lead. We had, you know, a significant lead. So, the bottom line is we’re just gonna have to have a bunch of guys go out there to and give us two innings and then next somebody goes out there and just hand the ball to Josh at the end.”

On how much the offense can carry the team Monday:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “Yeah, I mean, we’re swinging the bats really well, as well as we have obviously all year long. And hindsight’s 2020, but if you know you were going to score 11, maybe you go to Caden in the fifth inning or six, but it’s hard to predict that. But we’ll have enough to be competitive tomorrow and have a chance to win. I do know that. But if we keep scoring runs like we have been, we just need a couple guys to step up. Just like that that sixth inning. Like, somebody’s gotta step up. Hit by pitch with the bases loaded, walk a guy in, give up consecutive hit after hit after hit. The bases loaded, we just couldn’t do much. Just kind of like an avalanche, just one mistake after another in one inning.”

On his thoughts about Liam Peterson’s performance:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I don’t know, they were on his stuff. There wasn’t a whole lot of swing and misses, honestly. So, I know he’s disappointed and I know he was looking forward to the start but hopefully win tomorrow and we’ll have another opportunity next weekend.”

On if he’s surprised how many home runs have been hit in the Regional:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “Yeah, I think a little bit. Yeah, seems like every fly ball, you kind of hold your breath. And we don’t have a small ballpark. You know, it’s obviously 380 in the gaps and 330 down the lines and 400 center. So, it’s not like we have a small ballpark. So, yeah, just kind of kind of head scratching a little bit, honestly.”



On whether team is mentally prepared for a winner-take-all matchup:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “They will have no choice. I mean, you win: you move on. You don’t: your season is over. We played a tough schedule. We have been through ups and downs. I most definitely think they will be ready to play. What else do you have to lose? The alternative is that your season is over. So, you go out there and give your best effort and have as much energy as you possibly can. When your name is called out of the pen, you do your job and keep swinging the bats the way that we have been swinging it and keep playing the defense we’ve been playing, and the rest will play out in itself.”