‘We came out ready to compete’: Todd Golden details UF's win at Ole Miss

The No. 12-ranked Florida Gators had another dominant performance on Saturday in their 94-75 win at Ole Miss. Five UF players finished in double figures, led by 24 from Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh’s 20-point game.

Florida had its best game of the season shooting from 3-point range (11-for-22) and defending the perimeter (2-for-16). Here’s everything Todd Golden said in his postgame radio interview with Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley.

Todd Golden Q&A

On his thoughts from the win:

TODD GODLEN: “I thought we did a great job. We came out ready to compete. I thought a little sloppy early on both sides, but the intent was there. I thought we did a good job in the first half kind of building that lead and never letting it get too close the wrong way. We did not do good enough job taking care of the ball. I thought that was an area that we can really focus on before we get to Texas and gotta clean up. We allowed them I think to score 24 points off turnovers, and that’s just not a formula for success. And other than that, we did a good job on AJ Storr. We did a really good job on Pinkins and Perry, not allowing them to get 3-point shots up. And I think we had 26 assists on 32 made baskets, and we did a really good job sharing the ball when we took care of it.”

On Florida’s bench outscoring Ole Miss 25-18:

TODD GODLEN: “Listen, all eight guys that are playing consistently have done a really good job and been consistent. Urby, what can you say about him? I feel like he’s been one of the best guards in the league off the bench and just giving us a great punch. Great to see Boog throw in a couple 3s today. Hopefully his confidence from the line gets better that way. X was a little sloppy with the ball, but other than that, he had 10 assists. I thought he did a really good job making plays for his teammates. And Tommy and Condo both played fantastic. Condo back to 24 points. I think he had six assists, one turnover. Got some really good efforts out of those guys.”

On Florida shooting free throws well in Oxford:

TODD GODLEN: “We certainly did. We shot the ball very well today. You know, 87% from the line, 11-for-22 from 3. That was fantastic. Something really pleasant to see and be able to experience. But we did a very good job of fighting for good shots and not settling, and I think that was reflecting in our 3-point percentage as well as being able to get close to the rim and draw fouls when we didn’t put the ball in the basket.”

On what stood out about Alex Condon’s performance:

TODD GODLEN: “I thought he would play incredibly poised, did a really good job of slowing down in the paint and not being in a hurry and did a really good job on his touch shots around the rim today, putting the ball in. Obviously, he hit a 3 early, which got him going a little bit. And just, again, handled double teams, handled any kind of coverage they threw at us and really did a good job playing fast, but not in a hurry.”

On Boogie Fland’s 3-point shooting:

TODD GODLEN: “Yeah, it was great. In the second half, where we had a pretty controlling lead. I thought his back-to-back 3s is really kind of just put the nail in the coffin and allowed us to extend the lead to the point where it was really going to be hard for them to come back. And we all know he’s a much better shooter than his percentages to this point in the season. And I think today with those three makes is more reflective of what he is.”

On Florida’s next game at Texas:

TODD GODLEN: “Yeah, Wednesday. The good thing is we get a little extra time here playing early on Saturday to get home. We’ll take tomorrow off and we should be pretty fresh Monday getting ready for Texas, but we both know Texas is a great team. I think they’re top seven in America offensively, and they’ve played really good ball, beating some of the best teams in our league. So, for us to go in there and get the win, we’re going to have to play really well.”







