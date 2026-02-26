‘Our guys responded in the second half’: Todd Golden details UF's win at Texas

The No. 7-ranked Florida Gators won their eighth game in a row on Wednesday, 84-71 at Texas, behind 23 points from Alex Condon and 22 from Boogie Fland. Condon shot 10-for-12 from the floor and Fland was 7-for-10 as the duo combined to go 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

UF has won 13 of its last 14 games with seven straight SEC road victories and maintains a two-game lead in the SEC regular season race with three games to play. Here’s everything Todd Golden said in his postgame radio interview with Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley.

RELATED: Live Blog: Florida Gators 84, Texas Longhorns 71

Todd Golden Q&A

On his thoughts from the win:

TODD GOLDEN: “Awesome win. We knew this was going to be an incredibly difficult game. They’re a very good team. They’ve been playing well. I think they’re a club that plays much better at home than they do on the road. And this was a huge game for both teams. We are playing for a lot right now. Texas is playing well, had won five out of six, improving their seed, gaining a lot of confidence going into postseason play. And to their credit, I thought they did a great job in the first half, making it really hard on us. And really proud of the way our guys responded in the second half. I thought we came out with a lot more physicality, a lot more toughness, did a good job getting the 50-50 balls and obviously we stepped up and made a lot of shots down the stretch.”

On Florida’s adjustments in the second half:

TODD GOLDEN: “Offensively, we were fine in the first half, right? I think we shot 53% from the field. We didn’t shoot it great from 3, but we were getting what we wanted. I didn’t think we were good enough defensively and we’re just kind of playing back and forth, back and forth. And so the big emphasis in the second half was guarding and we dominated in that regard. We were 65% from the floor in the second half, 66% from three, 6-for-9. Amazing. I think we held them to 35% from the field in the second half and only one 3 made in the second half, 1-for-5.”

On UF closing out the game with a 23-7 run:

TODD GOLDEN: “Well, big picture wise, it’s what our team does. We wear teams down. And again, credit to them, they hung with us for quite a while. But I think our depth really showed up again tonight. Our bench was fantastic. I thought Micah gave us huge minutes offensively. Urby made some big, timely 3s. Isaiah Brown had a fantastic game. I think a big swing play, we get the steal in transition, Boog misses the dunk. We end up getting the ball back. Xaivian throws in to Condo, we still get 2, we go up six and we we were able to get some stops and then we started banging some shots.”

On Boogie Fland’s performance:

TODD GOLDEN: “He missed the easiest shot of the night and made all the tough ones. Gotta give Boog a lot of credit. I thought he did a great job playing fast but not in a hurry down the stretch. He did a great job going to his little float piece in the lane, taking what the defense gave him and then obviously stepped up and shot the ball really well tonight. He went 2-for-3 from 3, X went 2-for-3 from 3. When we get those types of numbers from our backcourt, we’re gonna be tough to beat.”

On the SEC title being within reach:

TODD GOLDEN: “It’s a great opportunity in front of us. Obviously tonight was a huge part of us finishing the season the right way. And now we can go into Saturday with the right mentality. It’s a huge game. We’re gonna have a long day with GameDay in town. We got a lot of stuff going on. Just talked to the team about how we’re gonna really have to lock in mentally and and keep our composure and not get emotional with all the things going on on Saturday ’cause we have a huge game at 8:30.”