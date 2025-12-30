WATCH: Todd Golden reacts to Florida's win vs. Dartmouth

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 22-ranked Florida Gators won their fourth game in a row on Monday: 94-72 over Dartmouth. UF now has 13 straight victories in the O’Dome and 19 consecutive non-conference home wins under Todd Golden, which marks the longest streak in over a decade (2010-14).

Five Gators finished in double figures against the Big Green, led by Alex Condon with 17 points. Here’s everything Golden after the win and video from his postgame press conference above.

Todd Golden Q&A

Opening statement:

TODD GOLDEN: “We played really well at the start of the game, up 26 at halftime, I thought we had a really good first half. Played with great intent, obviously dominated them the first, you know, however many minutes on glass, and just played with great purpose. And you know, I was joking, it’s difficult when you win by 22 but you’re disappointed, you know, when the game ends. And, you know, again, just kind of threshold and the expectation that, you know, we have in our program, and actually credit to Dartmouth as well. I thought they shot the ball really, really well in the second half and took advantage of some defensive breakdowns that we had. But look, I don’t think we defended with enough attention in the second half. You know, I didn’t think we played with enough pace and enough physicality, and you know that’s kind of the next step that we keep talking about, you know, with this group is we’ve got to play a full 40, you know, and that means, you know, winning this game by 50, that’s what it means. But we didn’t do that tonight. And again, credit to Dartmouth for playing a really good second half.”

On how much he wants playing for 40 minutes to be led by veterans:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, I mean, I think those guys do a good job of that for the most part, you know, we were pretty good in their minutes, you know, especially when we were playing our kind of top-eight. But yes, you know, the kind of the vocal leadership in that regard needs to come from them, you know, when they see some of these younger guys out there getting the opportunity, my expectation is that they coach them up as well. Obviously, you know, our staff is doing it, but they need to have an equal amount of pride, you know, on the defensive end as well. So yes, you know, it needs to be collective, but for sure, player-led is best.”

On how the Gators defended Kareem Thomas:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, we defended him well, I think we fouled him a couple times, or at least once on a three-point shot. And we knew what we needed to do on him, especially early, you know, I think again, collectively defensively, we were good in the first half, held them to 30%, like we guarded, we got after him, limited their opportunities. It was really that second half where we just got spread out, and they were driving and kicking, and again, they were making shots, but we did a good job on him.”

On if he feels they’re ready for SEC play:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, I think we’re ready. I think we’ve been getting better, and I think, you know, for a large part of this game tonight we played really well, so I think we’re trending in the right direction. You know, it’s going to be a challenge going on the road to Missouri starting, we play on Saturday, but, you know, from where we were beginning the season, I think we’ve improved, you know, at this point. But we need to continue getting better and striving for that full 40 game, and it’s gonna be a great challenge on Saturday night.”

On who the eighth man in the rotation is:

TODD GOLDEN: “We’re looking for him. Absolutely.”

On where they’ve grown the most at this point:

TODD GOLDEN: “I think we’ve, for the most part, you know, tonight we were just okay this way, but we’ve started taking better care of the ball. We had four turnovers in the first 36 minutes against Colgate, and we did a good job in the previous games before that. And we’ve started defending without fouling better, you know, did a good job keeping these teams off the line. We regressed obviously guarded the three-point line these past four games. Actually, Colgate got us from three as well. So we got to make sure we get back to that as we get into SEC play. But those are the two areas specifically, and obviously Xaivian has played a lot better over these last couple weeks compared to how he played earlier in the year.”

On how he thinks the backcourt has gelled:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, I think we’re trending the right way. Xaivian, as we’ve talked a lot about, struggled earlier, but he’s been playing really, really well. Thought he played well offensively again tonight, 12 points in 21 minutes, two assists. Does a great job taking care of the ball. I thought Boog is getting more comfortable, getting to the rim, driving off those duck-ins, initiating the offense. You know, he’s playing better as well, and I think it’s going to continue to be a work in progress for us that way. But where we were early to where we are now, you know, those guys are doing a much better job.”

