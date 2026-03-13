‘A little rusty’: Todd Golden details UF's SEC Tourney win vs. Kentucky

NASHVILLE — The Florida Gators advanced to the Semifinals of the SEC Tournament with a 71-63 win over Kentucky. UF beat the Wildcats three times this season, including twice in the past week.

Alex Condon led the Gators on Friday with a double-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Here’s everything Todd Golden said in his postgame press conference.

RELATED: Live Blog: Florida Gators 71, Kentucky Wildcats 63

Todd Golden Q&A

Opening statement

TODD GOLDEN: “Good win for us today. Coming into the conference tournament, we hadn’t played in about a week. I thought we were a little rusty. Played with good energy in the first half. It was kind of the same story each of the three times we played these guys this year. Got up big in the second half. We were up 17 with 13 to go, had an opportunity to extend to a point where they couldn’t get back in the ballgame. We got sloppy with the ball.

I thought our execution and the way we played physically for the last 13 minutes was not good enough. That’s something we can address and get ready for our opponent in the semifinals.”

On Florida’s overall defense and the late step-back 3 by Xaivian Lee:

TODD GOLDEN: “We’re a very good defensive team. We have been all year. The times where we struggled today defensively were a product of our offense, in my estimation. Obviously we’ll go back and watch the film. When we were bad with the ball leading to turnovers, they were able to get out in transition or get us in odd-man advantage where we weren’t matched up properly. They had some success offensively.

Anytime we got them operating in the halfcourt against a set defense, it was challenging for them. That’s where complementary basketball, take better care of the ball, they’re not going to be able to put us in those predicaments.

In terms of X, that’s a good shot for him. It’s a tough shot, but it’s one he’s very comfortable taking. He has the ability to snatch that thing back and get separation from the defender. He’s confident shooting that shot.

Obviously you want to work to get something that might be a little more higher percentage in that moment. We use clock, everybody else knew he was going to take the shot. We were going to put pressure on the offensive glass if he didn’t make it. He stepped up and hit a dagger.”

On if Kentucky did something to hold Florida to 3-for-20 3-point line:

TODD GOLDEN: “No, I think we’re a little rusty. First time we shot in here was today. It takes a little bit to get comfortable back in the venue.

I thought we missed some really good looks. We’ll go back, watch film. Out of our 17 misses, I would imagine 10 of those were open and uncontested.

I’m not too worried about it. We’ve been shooting the ball really well. We just haven’t played in a week. I think it will take us a little bit of time to get back in that rhythm and flow we had ending the regular season.”

On the physicality of the game:

TODD GOLDEN: “I think anytime the game is physical, that’s going to be to our benefit, just with our physicality in the front court, our depth. We have strong, live bodies. I think that’s a good battle for us to get into. I thought we did a great job the first, let’s say, 27 minutes of the game just dictating everything that way.

But just started not doing a good enough job taking care of the ball. I thought once they got behind, the last 10 or so minutes, we were kind of playing not to lose, and they were playing free with no pressure because there was none left at that point.

We have to do a better job managing those situations if we’re fortunate enough to be in them moving forward.”