‘We played pretty dang well’: Todd Golden details UF's win over South Carolina

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 12-ranked Florida Gators keep it rolling on Tuesday with their 76-62 win over South Carolina. UF (20-6, 11-2 SEC) has now won six games in a row and 11 of their last 12 games in conference play.

Alex Condon (20/10) and Reuben Chinyelu (15/17) both posted double-doubles. The Gamecocks (11-15, 2-11 SEC) are on a seven-game losing streak and have dropped 10 of their last 11, including a 95-48 loss to UF on Jan. 28.

Here’s everything Todd Golden said after Tuesday’s win and video from his postgame press conference above.

Todd Golden Q&A

Opening statement:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, I thought we did a nice job tonight just keeping a tough, scrappy South Carolina team at arm’s distance. A lot of things that we got to clean up prior to going on the road this weekend, but we did a good job controlling the game. We obviously did a great job on the boards, plus-17. I thought we needed to do a little better job taking care of the ball, but defensively, we gave up some stuff in the paint, but our game-plan was to limit their three-point opportunities and try to close any volatility out of the game, and our guys did a really good job of that. And, you know, up-22 with three minutes to go, I thought we played a pretty good game overall.”

On the defense being solid all game:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, I think our guys have done a really good job of understanding that we have incredible defensive talent, physicality, and when we pour into that, it makes the rest of the game easier, and I thought we did really good job of that tonight. We held them under 40 (percent) from the field, 21 (percent) from three. Fouled a little bit late in the second half that we’ll live with that the way the game was going, and we’ve turned ourselves into a pretty good defensive team, and we got to continue that if we want to reach the goals that we’re striving for.”

On halfcourt defensive changes the Gamecocks made compared to last contest:

TODD GOLDEN: “I thought they were just a little more physical than the first time we played them. Other than that, I don’t think they did a whole lot. Honestly, we had a lot of turnovers tonight, but a lot of them were kind of 50/50 plays where if the pass is one inch this way, it turns into a dunk. Like, we were making what I thought were aggressive turnovers, which we’ll live with in a game like tonight. And we were 24-for-43, I mean, we shot well over 50 (percent) from two. So, we did a good job that way. We didn’t shoot the three-ball very well, but over 70 from the free throw line, solid. And then the game was not very fast. I think that was one thing that looking back on, like, we were not able to control, and the pace and the tempo and make sure we’re getting up and down. We want to play games with possessions in the 70s. Tonight, this was definitely in the 60s, think it was like 69 or something like that. So that’s a little bit why our offensive output was down.”

On Chinyelu and Condon coming back and entering program record books when they could have gone to the NBA:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, I mean, I’m not really sure of the NBA part about it, but just having these guys in our program makes me feel really good on a daily basis. And we talked about it a lot, we have incredible players. These guys next to me are two of the best players in America, and they’ve worked really hard to get there. Their consistency, their unselfishness, their toughness, and belief, it’s allowed us to grow into one of the best programs in America while they’ve been here. And these guys deserve a lot of credit for that.”

On how they handled that aspect of it, from the 47 point result to how they played tonight?

TODD GOLDEN: “We did a good job. Like I said, we weren’t perfect but I thought our minds were in the right place. I thought our intent was really good that way, and I agree with what Alex said. Obviously South Carolina’s record isn’t great but they have some talent, like they have good players. Our performance a few weeks ago was incredible, we played like by far the best team in America on their floor, so it would have been hard to back that up with another similar performance. Obviously coach Parish is a really good coach, they wanna do some different things to make this game more difficult for us, and I thought they did with the way they slowed the game down. They really tried to emphasize getting the ball inside, they didn’t do that at their place. Credit to them for the way they attacked tonight, but I thought our guys did a really good job of incrementally pushing that lead out over the course of 40 minutes. I feel like there’s an expectation right now with our program that if we’re not up by 15 at halftime, if we don’t win by 25, that something isn’t going right, but we’re in the best league in America. I still feel like being up 10 at halftime, up 22 with three minutes to go, we played pretty dang well. We didn’t play our best, but even when we’re not at our best, I think we’re really good.”

Expectations for Rueben on a nightly basis:

TODD GOLDEN: “He’s raised my expectations for himself quite high. I’m not saying that I expect you to do 15 (points) and 17 (rebounds) every night, but I mean, listen, we know what this guy’s been doing this year. He’s turned himself into one of the best centers in America. And, I mean, yeah, we expect a double-double. I mean, the guy grabs every rebound. I don’t know what to tell you. If he doesn’t grab it, he (Alex Condon) grabs it. And there’s a reason why Tommy only had one. They had 27 combined. And the maturation and growth that he’s had just really elevating his game over the course of his time here has been incredible. He’s a tireless worker, and he backs up what he says. He’s super unselfish. I mean, all these guys are. I mean, we have a ton of great players, and it would be very easy for these guys with their future aspirations and wanting to become NBA players to worry about themselves and not worry about the team, but that’s our secret sauce with this group, man. These guys are incredible players, and they’re mature enough to understand that if they win, that the rest take care of itself. Obviously, having Walt, Will and Alijah in our program last year and seeing what happened with them after we won the national championship, all three get drafted, they understand that winning is the most important thing, and they back it up every day.”

On dealing with expectations, message to the team:

TODD GOLDEN: “Well, nobody has higher expectations for our team than I do and our staff, and I think these guys understand that we’re very constructively critical of them at practice and trying to bring the best out of them. And, at the end of the day, we really are focused on effort and intent, like, making sure that we are the hardest playing team and that we’re playing together. We’re not gonna always be perfect. We’re not gonna always execute exactly the way we want, but if we go in and run to the fight every night and be the harder playing team, like, I’ll be able to sleep well at night, and I think these guys will also.”

On whether any win is a good win at this point:

TODD GOLDEN: “Hell yes, man. That’s how I feel. Everyone’s a great win. It’s the SEC. No nights off and every time we’re not playing a team after the new year that is any worse than, like, the 75th, 80th-best team in America. So, anytime you’re going to win, or you can win, that’s a huge step in the right direction. And I tell these guys all the time, like, when we’re preparing for games, I don’t care if it’s Alabama, I don’t care if it’s Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, like, we’re treating that game like the national championship. We want to win regardless of who our opponent is. And these guys allow us to push them that way, and it’s why we’ve been successful the way we have.”

On potential extra year of eligibility for Micah Handlogten:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, I mean, obviously we’re supporting Micah trying to get that year back. I think his case is pretty clear cut in the sense of, you missed the postseason, where he was an integral part of the team’s success to get there, and then he missed basically 90% of a regular season. So, when you have guys that are 26 playing on TROs, he’s the kind of guy that is a college athlete and wants to take advantage of the ability to get his degree and start working towards a master’s. And, I think he has a pretty good case, so we’ll see what happens.”