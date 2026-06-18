FAU baseball transfer John Martinez signs with Gators

Florida Atlantic baseball transfer John Martinez has signed with the Florida Gators, sources tell Gators Online. Martinez, an infielder, just completed his redshirt sophomore season with the Owls.

“All glory to God,” Martinez wrote on his Instagram page. “Excited to be back home.”

In 2026, Martinez batted .297 with five homers, 16 doubles and 39 RBI. Meanwhile, he carried a .973 fielding percentage. The season prior, Martinez hit .284 with three homers, 14 doubles and 30 RBI.

In two seasons of college ball, his cumulative average is .290. Additionally, he holds a .340 on-base percentage. He has primarily played second base.

Martinez’s fielding improved significantly from 2025 to 2026. He had three fewer errors this past season and his percentage rose from .957 as a redshirt freshman.

Martinez, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, bats and throws right-handed. He started at second when FAU played at Florida in 2026. He went 0 for 3 while batting in the sixth spot.

For Martinez, this is a return to Gainesville. He attended UF in 2024 as a true freshman and was redshirted by UF. He signed with the Gators out of high school after attending Montverde Academy near Orlando.

This development comes two days after UF landed a top transfer in left-handed pitcher Trey Morris, a Freshman All-American, from Oregon State. Morris, who entered the portal Monday, is the third top 50 portal commitment for Florida, according to the Baseball America rankings. At No. 46 overall, he joined a pair of top 30 transfers in Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury (No. 21 nationally) and Jacksonville State RHP Maddox McDougall (No. 30).