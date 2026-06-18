FAU baseball transfer John Martinez signs with Gators
Florida Atlantic baseball transfer John Martinez has signed with the Florida Gators, sources tell Gators Online. Martinez, an infielder, just completed his redshirt sophomore season with the Owls.
“All glory to God,” Martinez wrote on his Instagram page. “Excited to be back home.”
In 2026, Martinez batted .297 with five homers, 16 doubles and 39 RBI. Meanwhile, he carried a .973 fielding percentage. The season prior, Martinez hit .284 with three homers, 14 doubles and 30 RBI.
In two seasons of college ball, his cumulative average is .290. Additionally, he holds a .340 on-base percentage. He has primarily played second base.
Martinez’s fielding improved significantly from 2025 to 2026. He had three fewer errors this past season and his percentage rose from .957 as a redshirt freshman.
- 1Breaking
NEW Commitment!
Florida beats out Tennessee for LB Tre Geathers
- 2
Football staff salaries
Gators spending nearly $3 million more on Jon Sumrall's staff
- 3
The Chatter
What they're saying about about Jon Sumrall, Jadan Baugh, NIL, Gators recruiting and more
- 4Breaking
Big baseball commitment
Top transfer pitcher, All-American Trey Morris, commits to Florida
- 5
Trending Florida
New intel reveals shifting momentum across Florida's recruiting board
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Martinez, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, bats and throws right-handed. He started at second when FAU played at Florida in 2026. He went 0 for 3 while batting in the sixth spot.
For Martinez, this is a return to Gainesville. He attended UF in 2024 as a true freshman and was redshirted by UF. He signed with the Gators out of high school after attending Montverde Academy near Orlando.
This development comes two days after UF landed a top transfer in left-handed pitcher Trey Morris, a Freshman All-American, from Oregon State. Morris, who entered the portal Monday, is the third top 50 portal commitment for Florida, according to the Baseball America rankings. At No. 46 overall, he joined a pair of top 30 transfers in Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury (No. 21 nationally) and Jacksonville State RHP Maddox McDougall (No. 30).