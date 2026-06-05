Field of 68 bullish on Florida Gators basketball

The Field of 68 released two noteworthy sets of basketball rankings this week, and in each the Florida Gators came out on top.

The first list was a new Preseason Top 25. As Sean Paul of The Field of 68 noted, these rankings were updated since “most of the offseason dominoes have fallen.”

The top 10 looked like this:

Florida Michigan UConn Duke Illinois Michigan State Houston Arizona Virginia Texas

The ranking were compiled by The Field of 68’s Rob Dauster. His co-worker, analyst Jeff Goodman, noted, “I’ll agree with you on No. 1. There’s one thing we agree on and it’s Florida at No. 1. I don’t think too many people can argue with that. The Gators bring back obviously their entire front line. And Boogie Fland. They may get (Denzel) Aberdeen back.”

The site added, “Retention is a common theme across teams in the top 10 with schools like Florida, Michigan, UConn, Duke, Illinois, Michigan State, Arizona and Virginia all returning key players.”

A day later, the Field of 68 released its Retention Rankings, a look at the offseason work of each program. Again, the Gators were No. 1. Illinois was at No. 2, followed by Duke. The site gave a “rundown of the approximate percentage of total returning minutes/scoring, as well as the notable players back for each team.”

Of the Gators, it wrote the following: “Florida (78.8% of minutes, 87.2% of scoring): Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Rueben Chinyelu, Urban Klavzar, Isaiah Brown, CJ Ingram, Alex Lloyd.”

Haugh was an All-American small forward last season. Condon, a power-forward, and Chinyelu, a center, also were both All-SEC players. Chinyelu was the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Each of the three turned down a chance to leave school early for the NBA this offseason. Haugh likely would have been a first-round pick.

All three were listed in The Field of 68’s Top 50 returning players in college basketball. Haugh was No. 1, Condon No. 11 and Chinyelu at No. 13. Meanwhile, Fland, a starting guard, checked in at No. 26.

Florida’s four players in the top 26 is two more than any other school.

