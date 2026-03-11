FILM ROOM: Why Tramond Collins was a priority for Jon Sumrall and Florida

FILM ROOM: Why Tramond Collins was a priority for Jon Sumrall and Floridaby: Corey Bender27 minutes agoCorey_BenderRead In AppNew Gator head football coach Jon Sumrall fires up the crowd during the first half an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Students, who get in free, have a limited number of seats so many camp out overnight. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]Florida lands a versatile player in Tramond Collins, who excels on both sides of the ball. The Gators, however, see him scoring touchdowns.