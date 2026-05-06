First-ever college stadium Wi-Fi 7 network coming to The Swamp this year

GAINESIVLLE, Fla. — The Wi-Fi system at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is receiving an upgrade, and it’s the first of its kind. Extreme Networks, Inc., a leader in cloud-driven networking, announced Wednesday that it has partnered with the Florida Gators to deploy the first-ever Wi‑Fi 7 network in a collegiate stadium at “The Swamp.”

The new system will be faster, more seamless and more connected for fans, according to the press release from Extreme Networks. Devices come online instantly; fans can share and stream without interruption and mobile ordering helps keep concessions moving.

“On game day, The Swamp transforms into one of the most electrifying and densely connected environments in college sports,” said Matt Vincent, UF’s assistant athletic director for information technology. “As we continue to invest in the fan experience at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adding Wi-Fi 7 allows us to significantly increase capacity while enabling smarter, real-time connectivity that helps everything run smoothly at peak demand. The NIaaS model from Extreme Networks also provides the flexibility to scale as needed without significant upfront investment, allowing our IT team to operate more efficiently while delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience for every fan.”

The new Wi‑Fi 7 network from Extreme will include:

* Ultra-fast speeds enabling seamless 4K/8K video streaming, instant social sharing, and real-time stats access.

* Lower latency for responsive mobile experiences, including in-seat ordering and interactive apps.

* Improved device capacity supporting tens of thousands of concurrent connections without performance degradation.

* Consistent coverage across seating bowls, concourses, suites, and outdoor areas.

“High-density venues push networks to their limits, especially on game day. This deployment demonstrates how Wi‑Fi 7 can set a new gold standard for college stadiums, delivering the performance, reliability, and scale today’s fans and operations demand,” said Norman Rice, Extreme’s chief commercial officer.

This initiative complements Florida’s planned stadium renovation, which will modernize The Swamp with wider concourses, improved entrances and exits, new premium seating options, enhanced concessions and upgraded scoreboard and sound systems.

RELATED: Scott Stricklin says The Swamp renovation will maintain current capacity

More on Florida’s new Wi-Fi network

From Extreme’s press release:

Beyond enhancing the fan experience, Extreme Wi‑Fi 7 supports more reliable staff communications, faster point-of-sale transactions, enhanced security through HD video and AI-driven monitoring, and seamless integration of IoT technologies such as smart sensors, digital signage, and automated systems. With ExtremeAnalytics, venue teams can gain real-time visibility into crowd movement, concession demand, fan preferences, and dwell times—enabling smarter operational decisions and new sponsorship opportunities.

Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leader in AI-powered cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust our AI-driven cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support to enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges.