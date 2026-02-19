Skip to main content
Florida
First impressions: Chris Doering dishes on Jon Sumrall's first three months at UF

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr15 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3
Jon-Sumrall-Florida-Gators
New Gator head football coach Jon Sumrall fires up the crowd during the first half an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Students, who get in free, have a limited number of seats so many camp out overnight. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Chris Doering's background makes him an ideal person to assess Jon Sumrall’s first three months on the job as Florida’s head coach.

