First impressions: Chris Doering dishes on Jon Sumrall's first three months at UF
by: Keith Niebuhr
15 minutes ago

New Gator head football coach Jon Sumrall fires up the crowd during the first half an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Students, who get in free, have a limited number of seats so many camp out overnight. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Chris Doering's background makes him an ideal person to assess Jon Sumrall's first three months on the job as Florida's head coach.