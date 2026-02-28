Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Five Florida Gators to watch on defense this spring

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr1 hour agoNiebuhrOn3
Syndication: Gainesville Sun
Florida defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou (97) sacks Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 18, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Spring camp should offer an early glimpse of how the Florida Gators defense is shaping up. Here are five Gators to watch.

Join for $1
then billed annually
GatorsOnline
+
+
One subscription: The best Florida Gators coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.