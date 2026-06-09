Florida AD Scott Stricklin ‘stunned’ by Brendan Sorsby injunction

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA on Monday in Lubbock County Court. The ruling allows him to play in 2026 after he was ruled ineligible for gambling.

The NCAA has filed a notice of appeal. The injunction was condemned across the country by college coaches and athletic directors, including Scott Stricklin. Florida’s AD told ESPN he was “stunned” by the Sorsby news.

Stricklin referenced Major League Baseball’s “Black Sox Scandal” in 1919, when eight players from the Chicago White Sox took bribes to lose the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds.

“As someone who grew up reading about the ‘Black Sox Scandal,’ and seeing what happened to Pete Rose and just understanding how bright that line seemed to be in all of American sports, I’m stunned that there would be a question at the court level that this is acceptable,” Stricklin said. “That’s not a judgment on the young man. It’s just that was a pretty fundamental tenet of American sports, that if you’re going to participate, you can’t gamble, especially on your own team.”

Coaches at Georgia and Nebraska have been told not to schedule Texas Tech moving forward, according to Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger. The NCAA released this statement regarding the ruling in Sorsby’s case.

“The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome — which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports. The NCAA is committed to supporting student-athlete mental health but must continue to aggressively defend against actions that defraud college athletics and threaten competitive integrity, such as betting on one’s own sport.”

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark also commented on the Sorsby ruling to On3’s Brett McMurphy and Pete Nakos.

“The ramifications of today’s ruling are significant and could have broad impacts across college athletics, creating great concern amongst our membership,” Yormark said. “I’ve been consulting with our key stakeholders and have scheduled meetings with our Conference ADs and Executive Board this week. We are also in touch with Charlie Baker and anticipate the NCAA to appeal the order in the next 24-48 hours. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation.”

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for 50% OFF! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!