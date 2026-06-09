Florida assistant coach Taylor Black leaving to join NC State staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Another member of Kevin O’Sullivan’s coaching staff is on the move. After Florida fired pitching coach David Kopp last week, assistant coach Taylor Black has left the program for another opportunity.

Black is set to join NC State as the school’s recruiting coordinator, Gators Online has confirmed. This will be his second stint with the Wolfpack after spending the past four seasons on the O’Sullivan’s staff in Gainesville.

Black helped the Gators reach the College World Series twice as a hitting coach and recruiter. He was credited with landing top transfers Bobby Boser (USF) Blake Cyr (Miami) and Kyle Jones (Stetson).

Prior to Florida, Black spent four-plus years in the Detroit Tigers organization. He started as a scout in 2017 and transitioned into the role of East Coast Crosschecker in 2019 before joining UF in 2022.

He first served as an assistant coach at NC State from 2014-17. Black, a former player at Kentucky, also coached for the Wilmington Sharks of the Coastal Plain League in 2014.

Taylor Black background

Here’s some additional info on Black’s career from his bio, including his first stint at NC State:

During his three seasons on staff, the Wolfpack went to three-straight NCAA Tournaments while turning in a 110-70 record. NC State batted .303 as a team in 2016 thanks to Black’s contributions while hitting .271 or higher all three seasons. Black’s presence also had a positive impact on the Wolfpack defensively, as evidenced by a combined .973 fielding percentage across his tenure.

As a 16th round MLB Draft pick out of the University of Kentucky in 2011, Black started 110 of a possible 111 games for the Wildcats during his two years in Lexington from 2010-11. Across those two seasons, Black served as the team’s starting shortstop while batting .297 with 15 home runs, two triples, 22 doubles, 87 runs, 75 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

Black had a three-year professional career. He played for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Single-A affiliate, the Williamsport Crosscutters, in 2011 before competing for the independent Evansville Otters from 2012-13.

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