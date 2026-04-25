Florida OL Austin Barber selected in third round of 2026 NFL Draft

Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber was selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday. The Cleveland Browns picked him No. 86 overall.

Barber was a three-year starter at left tackle and made five starts at right tackle as a redshirt freshman. He earned third-team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Barber made 12 starts at left tackle this past season and logged a team-high 750 offensive snaps. He also led the Gators with a PFF run block grade of 90.0.

Barber ended last year on a strong note, recording a PFF grade of 90.5 against Tennessee and following that up with a 91.1 PFF grade in the win over FSU.

Barber started all 13 games at left tackle for the Gators in 2024 and logged a total of 729 offensive snaps. He was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after win at Mississippi State.

Barber recovered a fumble in the end zone for his first collegiate touchdown and earned a season best and team high PFF pass block grade of 85.6 as UF completed 26 of 28 pass attempts.

Barber started eight games at left tackle in 2023 and missed time with injuries. After three appearances and a redshirt in 2021, he played in all 13 games and cracked the starting lineup five times.

NFL Combine results

Prospect grade: 5.98

40-yard dash: 5.12 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.77 seconds

Vertical jump: 32’’

Broad jump: 9’ 3’’

Measurables: 6’ 6 7/8’’, 318 pounds

Arm: 33 1/8″

Hand: 9 5/8″

Austin Barber draft analysis

“Tall tackle prospect with starting experience at both tackle spots. He’s played against top-tier talent in the SEC, which bolsters his case, but his struggles against Texas A&M and Miami provide an idea of his ceiling. He has good feet and strong hands. He knows how to play but he struggles to bend and drive at the point of attack. Same goes for anchoring or defending his edges against power rushers. Barber projects as a Day 3 pick with a chance of becoming a swing tackle.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

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