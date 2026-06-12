Florida basketball finalizing deal to play Georgia Tech

The Florida Gators and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have faced each other 44 times on the basketball court, but no games between the two programs have taken place since Nov. 23, 1987.

In that meeting, two freshmen put on a show in a memorable game at the O-Dome.

Behind 25 points from forward Livingston Chatman, UF overcame the 28-point effort of Jackets forward Dennis Scott, the eventual ACC Rookie of the Year, to upset No. 18 Georgia Tech 80–69 in the second round of the Preseason Big Apple NIT.

Now, the Gators and Jackets are likely to meet again, Gators Online has confirmed. The teams are finalizing an agreement to meet in Orlando on Dec. 12.

For Florida, this would be yet another non-conference game against a team from the ACC. UF will host Duke in the SEC-ACC Challenge on Dec. 1. Meanwhile, Florida opens the 2026-27 season against in-state rival Miami in the Orion180 Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 2 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.

Additionally, the Gators are slated to play Notre Dame in the Nov. 17 opener of the Players Era 8 event at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The Fighting Irish are a member of the ACC for hoops.

UF also will play FSU as it does every season.

Florida trails the all-time hoops series with Georgia Tech 24-20.

2026-27 Florida games announced

Nov. 2 vs. Miami Tampa, Fla. Nov. 17 vs. Notre Dame Las Vegas, Nev. Nov. 18 vs. Houston/Rutgers Las Vegas, Nev. Nov. 19 vs. Auburn/Kansas/UNLV/West Virginia Las Vegas, Nev. Dec. 1 DUKE GAINESVILLE, FLA.

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