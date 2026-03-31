Florida center Rueben Chinyelu earns NABC Defensive Player of the Year honors

The post-season accolades continue to pour in for Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu. The latest came on Tuesday, when Chunyelu was named by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as the Defensive Player of the Year. This honor came after Chinyelu was voted for by NABC-member coaches across Division I. With this honor, Reuben Chinyelu becomes the first-ever Florida Gators player to earn NABC Defensive Player of the Year in the program’s history.

A season of defensive dominance for Reuben Chinyelu

Behind the efforts of Reuben Chinyelu, the Gators ranked sixth nationally in defensive efficiency. The Gators also ranked eighth in two-point field goal percentage defense this season. Furthermore, Chinyelu was also named the Field of 68 Defensive Player of the Year, a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist, and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Chinyelu averaged a double-double with 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds. He set the single-season school record for double-doubles (19) and offensive rebounds (137). His 393 total rebounds this season ranks No. 3 in program history behind Neal Walk.

Chinyelu’s 11.2 rebounding average ranked fourth nationally, and he’s the first Gator in 50 years to average double-figure rebounds. He posted three 20-rebound games this season, the only Gator this century to hit the 20-board mark in a game.

In Reuben Chinyelu started every game during his two seasons in Gainesville. Furthermore, he helped lead the Gators to a 63-12 record during his career in the Orange and Blue.

NABC National Award Winners

Reuben Chinyelu was one of four winners voted by the NABC this season. The other winners this year include.

NABC Division I Coach of the Year: Jon Scheyer, Duke

NABC Division I Player of the Year: Cameron Boozer, Duke

NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year: Cameron Boozer, Duke

NABC Defensive Player of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu , Florida

NABC Freshman of the Year: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Rueben Chinyelu 2026 accolades

NBAC Defensive Player of the Year

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist

Defensive Player of the Year (Field of 68)

All-America honorable mention (AP)

SEC Defensive Player of the Year (SEC)

SEC Defensive Player of the Year (USA Today)

SEC All-Defensive Team

SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

First-team All-SEC honors (AP)

First-team All-SEC honors (USA Today)

Second-team All-SEC honors (SEC)

First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)