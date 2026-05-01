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Florida center Rueben Chinyelu invited to 2026 NBA Draft Combine

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi2 hours agoZachAbolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After not being invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, Florida center Rueben Chinyelu has punched his ticket this year. It was announced Friday that he is one of 73 invitees for the combine this month.

The 2026 NBA Draft Combine will take place from May 10-17 in Chicago at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis. On April 20, Chinyelu declared for the draft while maintaining his eligibility for the second year in a row.

After starting 40 games at center on Florida’s 2025 national title team, Chinyelu went through the NBA Draft process last offseason but was not invited to the combine with Alex Condon, Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin. Chinyelu did get invited to the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp and worked out with some teams before deciding to return to school.

Chinyelu is projected as a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after averaging a double-double as a junior with 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds. Condon and Thomas Haugh have decided to return for their senior seasons, and UF coach Todd Golden is hoping that Chinyelu does the same after going through the draft process again.

Rueben’s going to test. Obviously, we want what’s best for him, but selfishly we would like him back also,” Golden said. “… I’d be lying if I didn’t think Tommy coming back and Condo coming back appealed to him to come back as well. Like, they’re all boys, and they all want to be together, so there’s different variables out there.

“But again, I’m keeping my fingers crossed and hoping we get the big fella back.”

Chinyelu had a record-setting year in 2025-26 with the single-season school records for double-doubles (19) and offensive rebounds (137). His 393 total rebounds on the season ranked No. 3 in program history behind Neal Walk.

Chinyelu collected several postseason accolades: Naismith, NABC and Field of 68 Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, SEC All-Defensive Team, first-team All-SEC honors and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The list of invited players is below.

2026 NBA Draft Combine invitees

Player NameCollege / Club
Matt AbleNorth Carolina State
Darius Acuff Jr.Arkansas
Amari AllenAlabama
Nate AmentTennessee
Christian Anderson Jr.Texas Tech
Tobe AwakaArizona
Flory BidungaKansas
Tyler BilodeauUCLA
John BlackwellWisconsin
Cameron BoozerDuke
Kylan BoswellIllinois
Nick BoydWisconsin
Jaden BradleyArizona
Trevon BrazileArkansas
Maliq BrownDuke
Mikel Brown Jr.Louisville
Brayden BurriesArizona
Cameron CarrBaylor
Chris Cenac Jr.Houston
Rueben ChinyeluFlorida
Ryan ConwellLouisville
AJ DybantsaBYU
Zuby EjioforSt. John’s
Isaiah EvansDuke
Jeremy Fears Jr.Michigan State
Kingston FlemingsHouston
Ja’Kobi GillespieTennessee
Allen GravesSanta Clara
Keyshawn HallAuburn
Juke HarrisWake Forest
Joshua JeffersonIowa State
Morez Johnson Jr.Michigan
Alex KarabanUConn
Jack KayilAlba Berlin (Germany)
Sergio de LarreaValencia (Spain)
Tobi LawalVirginia Tech
Yaxel LendeborgMichigan
Karim LopezNew Zealand Breakers (Australia)
Aday MaraMichigan
Nick MartinelliNorthwestern
Baba MillerCincinnati
Dillon MitchellSt. John’s
Milan MomcilovicIowa State
Malachi MorenoKentucky
Izaiyah NelsonSouth Florida
Tyler NickelVanderbilt
Ebuka OkorieStanford
Felix OkparaTennessee
Ugonna OnyensoVirginia
Otega OwehKentucky
Koa PeatArizona
Darryn PetersonKansas
Labaron Philon Jr.Alabama
Jayden QuaintanceKentucky
Tarris Reed Jr.UConn
Billy Richmond IIIArkansas
Richie SaundersBYU
Emanuel SharpHouston
Braden SmithPurdue
Hannes SteinbachWashington
Bennett StirtzIowa
Andrej StojakovićIllinois
Peter SuderMiami (OH)
Luigi SuigoMega (Serbia)
Dailyn SwainTexas
Tyler TannerVanderbilt
Meleek ThomasArkansas
Bruce ThorntonOhio State
Milos UzanHouston
Henri VeesaarNorth Carolina
Keaton WaglerIllinois
Caleb WilsonNorth Carolina
Tounde YessoufouBaylor

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