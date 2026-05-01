Florida center Rueben Chinyelu invited to 2026 NBA Draft Combine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After not being invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, Florida center Rueben Chinyelu has punched his ticket this year. It was announced Friday that he is one of 73 invitees for the combine this month.

The 2026 NBA Draft Combine will take place from May 10-17 in Chicago at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis. On April 20, Chinyelu declared for the draft while maintaining his eligibility for the second year in a row.

After starting 40 games at center on Florida’s 2025 national title team, Chinyelu went through the NBA Draft process last offseason but was not invited to the combine with Alex Condon, Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin. Chinyelu did get invited to the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp and worked out with some teams before deciding to return to school.

Chinyelu is projected as a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after averaging a double-double as a junior with 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds. Condon and Thomas Haugh have decided to return for their senior seasons, and UF coach Todd Golden is hoping that Chinyelu does the same after going through the draft process again.

Rueben’s going to test. Obviously, we want what’s best for him, but selfishly we would like him back also,” Golden said. “… I’d be lying if I didn’t think Tommy coming back and Condo coming back appealed to him to come back as well. Like, they’re all boys, and they all want to be together, so there’s different variables out there.

“But again, I’m keeping my fingers crossed and hoping we get the big fella back.”

Chinyelu had a record-setting year in 2025-26 with the single-season school records for double-doubles (19) and offensive rebounds (137). His 393 total rebounds on the season ranked No. 3 in program history behind Neal Walk.

Chinyelu collected several postseason accolades: Naismith, NABC and Field of 68 Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, SEC All-Defensive Team, first-team All-SEC honors and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The list of invited players is below.

2026 NBA Draft Combine invitees

Player Name College / Club Matt Able North Carolina State Darius Acuff Jr. Arkansas Amari Allen Alabama Nate Ament Tennessee Christian Anderson Jr. Texas Tech Tobe Awaka Arizona Flory Bidunga Kansas Tyler Bilodeau UCLA John Blackwell Wisconsin Cameron Boozer Duke Kylan Boswell Illinois Nick Boyd Wisconsin Jaden Bradley Arizona Trevon Brazile Arkansas Maliq Brown Duke Mikel Brown Jr. Louisville Brayden Burries Arizona Cameron Carr Baylor Chris Cenac Jr. Houston Rueben Chinyelu Florida Ryan Conwell Louisville AJ Dybantsa BYU Zuby Ejiofor St. John’s Isaiah Evans Duke Jeremy Fears Jr. Michigan State Kingston Flemings Houston Ja’Kobi Gillespie Tennessee Allen Graves Santa Clara Keyshawn Hall Auburn Juke Harris Wake Forest Joshua Jefferson Iowa State Morez Johnson Jr. Michigan Alex Karaban UConn Jack Kayil Alba Berlin (Germany) Sergio de Larrea Valencia (Spain) Tobi Lawal Virginia Tech Yaxel Lendeborg Michigan Karim Lopez New Zealand Breakers (Australia) Aday Mara Michigan Nick Martinelli Northwestern Baba Miller Cincinnati Dillon Mitchell St. John’s Milan Momcilovic Iowa State Malachi Moreno Kentucky Izaiyah Nelson South Florida Tyler Nickel Vanderbilt Ebuka Okorie Stanford Felix Okpara Tennessee Ugonna Onyenso Virginia Otega Oweh Kentucky Koa Peat Arizona Darryn Peterson Kansas Labaron Philon Jr. Alabama Jayden Quaintance Kentucky Tarris Reed Jr. UConn Billy Richmond III Arkansas Richie Saunders BYU Emanuel Sharp Houston Braden Smith Purdue Hannes Steinbach Washington Bennett Stirtz Iowa Andrej Stojaković Illinois Peter Suder Miami (OH) Luigi Suigo Mega (Serbia) Dailyn Swain Texas Tyler Tanner Vanderbilt Meleek Thomas Arkansas Bruce Thornton Ohio State Milos Uzan Houston Henri Veesaar North Carolina Keaton Wagler Illinois Caleb Wilson North Carolina Tounde Yessoufou Baylor

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