Florida commit Stive-Bentley Keumajou reclassifies to the 2026 class

The Florida Gators haven’t been afraid to add late additions to the roster ahead of the 2026 football season. The Orange and Blue have added another name to the roster, but didn’t need to look too far for their latest addition. Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior 3-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou committed to the Gators’ 2027 class in May. He will arrive in Gainesville earlier than expected, as Keumajou will reclassify to the 2026 class and enroll for the fall semester.

He’s expected to join the Gators for the start of fall camp next week.

Florida’s 2027 class is now at 25 commitments

With Stive-Bentley Keumajou reclassifying, the Gators are back to 25 commitments in their 2027 class.

UF’s class consists of Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Port Charlotte (Fla.) 4-star wide receiver Elias Pearl, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, Anna (Texas) 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, East St. Louis (Ill.) 4-star cornerback Raheem Floyd, Baltimore (Md.) St. Paul’s School 4-star edge Cahron Wheeler, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Swainsboro (Ga.) 4-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamuary Fountain, Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian 4-star running back Andrew Beard, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings, Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton 4-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 4-star tight end Tommy Douglas, Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County 4-star athlete Kamarion Johnson, Mobile (Ala.) Williamson 4-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin, Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks 3-star safety Kailib Dillard, Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School 3-star linebacker Tre Geathers, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 3-star defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick, District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara 3-star defensive lineman Cain Van Norden, Orlando (Fla.) First Academy 3-star defensive back Kamauri Whitfield, Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta 3-star kicker Aaron McWilliams, Mendenhall (Miss.) Simpson County Academy 3-star long snapper Jaydee Lane.

Stive-Bentley Keumajou has not yet been ranked as a 2026 prospect. However, he was the No. 562 overall prospect and No. 65 defensive lineman in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.