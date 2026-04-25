Florida CB Devin Moore selected in fourth round of 2026 NFL Draft

Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Dallas Cowboys picked him No. 114 overall.

Moore was a two-year starter for UF and had his best season in 2025. He earned the highest PFF grade on the defensive side of the ball (84.2).

He registered a career-high 35 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, two interceptions and four pass breakups in 11 starts as a senior.

Moore made six starts in seven games played in 2024 and recorded 17 tackles, two pass breakups and one pick. He missed multiple weeks due to injury.

Moore was also plagued by injuries as a freshman and sophomore, making five appearances in 2022 and seven games in 2023 with six tackles each year.

NFL Combine results

Prospect grade: 6.00

40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.56 seconds

Vertical jump: 34.5’’

Measurables: 6’ 3 1/4’’, 198 pounds

Arm: 31 5/8″

Hand: 8 5/8″

Devin Moore draft analysis

“Moore is a long outside cornerback with good size but limited experience due to injuries. His size and length benefit him from press. He plays with adequate eye balance as a short-zone defender. Moore is a good deep-ball tracker who tilts jump balls in his favor, but he lacks make-up speed to run down coverage mistakes. He’s upright with sluggish hips in transitions and is missing the foot quickness/acceleration to stay connected with quicker route-runners. Improved anticipation and decisiveness should come with more snaps but durability concerns could hurt his draft stock.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

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