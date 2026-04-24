Florida DL Caleb Banks selected in first round of 2026 NFL Draft

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks is the first UF player off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was selected Thursday by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 18 pick in the first round.

Banks played three seasons for the Gators, and his best campaign came in 2024. He had a breakout year as a junior, making 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Banks was limited by a foot issue last year, missing the two first games before suffering an injury at LSU. He returned for the last two games against Tennessee and FSU.

“I have tremendous respect for him,” an AFC national scout told NFL.com regarding Banks. “He hurt his foot in camp, tried to play through it and then had to have surgery in September. Most guys who are top-50 (prospects) would have just shut it down but he busted his tail to make it back for the last two games. That says something about his character.”

Banks had 19 tackles and a sack in 2023 during his first season at Florida. He spent his first two years at Louisville, appearing in six games in 2022 after redshirting.

NFL Combine results

Prospect grade: 6.37

40-yard dash: 5.04 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.76 seconds

Vertical jump: 32’’

Broad jump: 9’ 6’’

Measurables: 6’ 6 1/4’’, 327 pounds

Arm: 35’

Hand: 10 7/8’

Caleb Banks draft analysis

“Big-framed, long-limbed interior defender whose play needs more polish to consistently match his traits. Banks has a quick first step. He can stun/control single blocks when his hand strikes are timely and accurate, but he needs faster disengagement to increase his tackle count. His high center of gravity allows double teams to generate displacement, so a move to odd-front end could be in his best interest as a run defender. Like a grappler without submission knowledge, Banks is still learning to unlock his physical advantages so he can turn them into sacks. His traits and flashes at the Senior Bowl make him an enticing prospect, but injury concerns are a potential stumbling block for him.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

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