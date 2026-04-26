Florida's Tyreak Sapp signs with Browns as undrafted free agent

Florida Gators EDGE Tyreak Sapp has signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. The news was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sapp was a three-year starter at UF and had his best campaign in 2024. He finished that season with 47 tackles and led the team in sacks (7.0) tackles-for-loss (13.0).

His 90.0 PFF grade ranked as the third highest among SEC EDGE defenders and ninth in FBS. He graded out in the top five among UF defenders in nine of 13 games in 2024.

Sapp started all 12 games in 2025, totaling 34 tackles, 3.5 TFL, a sack and a pass breakup. He made 11 starts in 2023 with 24 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a PBU.

Sapp appeared all 13 games as a reserve in 2022, logging 20 tackles and 0.5 TFL. The former top-50 recruit in the 2021 class, according to Rivals, took a redshirt year as a true freshman.

NFL Combine results

Prospect grade: 5.86

Measurables: 6’ 2 3/8’’, 273 pounds

Arm: 32″

Hand: 9 1/2″

Tyreak Sapp draft analysis

“Sapp’s power stands out but he lacks a clean positional fit due to mismatched parts in his game. He has the anchor and upper-body strength to stall blocks and hold his ground. Limited bend and explosiveness hinder his pressure production off the edge, but he shows some life when sliding inside. He’s missing short-area quickness and change of direction for pursuit and tackle success in the open field, though. Sapp could play as an even-front base end who reduces inside on rush downs, but adding mass and competing as a 3-technique might give him his best chance to make it.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

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