Florida fans chant ‘G League dropout’ at Alabama's Charles Bediako

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In his first SEC road game since rejoining this season after three years, Charles Bediako was booed, heckled and fouled out during the Gators’ 100-77 win over Alabama on Sunday. He even received a nickname from Florida fans.

During his first two free throw attempts in the first half, the UF student section shouted “G League dropout” to Bediako at the foul line. The chants from the Rowdy Reptiles filled the O’Dome and were heard loud and clear through the ABC broadcast.

Despite the ruthlessness of the Rowdies, Bediako made both foul shots. Alabama coach Nate Oats expected that kind of reception for Bediako, whose first two games back with the Crimson Tide this season were at home.

“Yeah, you saw what [James Nnaji] got on the road,” Oats said. “So, that’s what he’s going to have to get, and he’s just going to have to deal with it. Like, that’s life. You’ve got very passionate fan bases in the SEC, and the fans are going to do what they do. So, yeah, I expected something similar to that.”

The boo birds came out for the 7-foot Bediako when he was introduced in the starting lineup. After he fouled out with 2:10 remaining, Florida fans hounded him with the “left, right” chants and “sit down” as he made his way to the bench.

But nothing was louder than “G League dropout” from the Rowdies.

“You know, I think our crowd was amazing, per usual. I don’t think about that specifically, but I think they gave us a huge lift,” UF coach Todd Golden said. “When we went on a little bit of a run, they did a great job of supporting us.”

After averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds against Tennessee and Missouri, Bediako was held to six points, seven rebounds and four blocks on Sunday. Florida center Rueben Chinyelu got the better of him with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

“Nothing new. Same thing. Another player. Go out there and do what we do,” Chinyelu said of his matchup with Bediako, who committed his fifth foul against him. “I wasn’t even thinking about it. I was just, you know, playing basketball. He fouled, he fouled. So, you know, that’s about it. It’s basketball. But I don’t think we emphasized on getting him out of the game.”