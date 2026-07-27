Florida Football Fall Training Camp Preview: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 194, we recap SEC Media Days and preview fall training camp for the Florida football team.

The show opens with a wrap from Tampa. We share our takeaways from Jon Sumrall’s debut at SECMD and our reaction to the predictions from the media. The Gators were picked to finish ninth in the league and had four preseason All-SEC picks.

RELATED: 3 Gators voted to preseason All-SEC team, Florida picked 9th

We then preview fall training camp, which begins Aug. 5, starting with the offensive side of the ball. Florida replaces a total of six starters on offense with the departures at quarterback, wide receiver, center, left tackle, right guard and tight end.

Defensively, the Gators replace seven starters after losing their top two defensive linemen, starting defensive end, starting outside linebacker and three starters in the secondary. UF also replaces both specialists and its long snapper.

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LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 194 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

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