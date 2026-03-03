Florida forward Thomas Haugh ruled out for Mississippi State game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the first time in SEC play this season, the Florida Gators will be without one of their starters. Junior small forward Thomas Haugh has been ruled out for the Mississippi State game on Tuesday.

Haugh was listed as probable on the initial availability report Monday night. It marked the first time a UF player has been on an SEC availability report all season.

Haugh is the third player to miss action this year. Alex Condon was out for the Providence game, while Micah Handlogten missed the matchup vs. Merrimack.

Haugh leads the Gators in scoring with 17.1 points per game and also averages 6.0 rebounds. He’s had a dozen 20-point performances during the 2025-26 season. UF coach Todd Golden said Haugh has a case to win SEC Player of the Year.

“If we’re able to finish the way I hope we do, and we win the league outright, he’s had an incredible statistical season leading us. Could Rueben [Chinyelu] being a great player and Condo also being a great player cannibalize him a little bit? I don’t know,” Golden said. “I think all three of those guys deserve a ton of accolades, to be honest, but Tommy’s profile statistically is pretty diverse and pretty efficient across the board. He deserves a lot of credit. My hope would be if we win the league outright, that the player of the year in the SEC came off our team. That would be my hope.”

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound, who moved to the wing as a junior, is being projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Golden was asked Monday if the regular season finale against Mississippi State could be Haugh’s final home game.

“Well, he’s only a junior. I’m going to be consistent with honored seniors on Senior Night. I’m pretty sure, you know, if and when Tommy decides to go, which if he does, he has our full support,” Golden said. “He’s given everything to our program and he’s in a great position to further his career. He will be honored appropriately and I think he, if he decides to leave, will leave behind a great legacy. He’ll be fine.”

