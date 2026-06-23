Florida's 2026-27 SEC opponents revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators’ conference opponents for the 2026-27 season have been revealed by CBS Sports basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The SEC will soon announce the home and away designations for all 16 league teams.

Last season, the Gators won their first SEC regular season title since 2014 and earned the program’s second straight No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Florida, which returns four of five starters and the majority of its roster, is expected to be the nation’s top team in the preseason polls.

UF will have home-and-home games against Georgia, South Carolina and Texas, according to Rothstein. The Gators will also host Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, while traveling to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Florida’s 2026-27 SEC opponents

HOME GAMES:

Texas

Georgia

South Carolina

Kentucky

Ole Miss

Missouri

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

AMAY GAMES:

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

LSU

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Texas

Georgia

South Carolina

Florida Gators non-conference schedule

Florida opens the 2026-27 season against in-state rival Miami in the Orion180 Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 2 at Benchmark International Arena. The Gators will have their first all-time meeting with Notre Dame in the Nov. 17 opener of the Players Era 8 event at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

The winner of the Florida-Notre Dame matchup will take on the winner of Houston vs. Rutgers in the semifinal matchup on Nov. 18, with the Players Era 8 championship set for Nov. 19. The opposite side of the bracket includes West Virginia vs. Auburn and Kansas vs. UNLV in the opening round.

Florida will host Duke in the SEC-ACC Challenge on Dec. 1, with UF hosting Blue Devils for the sixth time in program history but the first since 1937. The Gators will also play Georgia Tech in Orlando on Dec. 12 and in-state rival FSU.

2026-27 UF games announced

Nov. 2 vs. Miami Tampa, Fla. Nov. 17 vs. Notre Dame Las Vegas, Nev. Nov. 18 vs. Houston/Rutgers Las Vegas, Nev. Nov. 19 vs. Auburn/Kansas/UNLV/West Virginia Las Vegas, Nev. Dec. 1 DUKE GAINESVILLE, FLA.

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