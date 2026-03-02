Florida Gators 2026 spring roster: Numbers for transfers, freshmen
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators’ 2026 spring roster has been released. The team holds the first practice of the Jon Sumrall era on Tuesday.
The new roster includes 50 signees from UF’s 2025 class, including 20 freshmen and 30 transfers. The jerseys for those players are below.
There’s also four number changes this year, including receiver Vernell Brown III and safety Bryce Thornton switching to the No. 1 jersey.
New numbers for UF transfers
No. 2 Eric Singleton Jr., WR
No. 3 Bailey Stockton, WR
No. 5 Micah Mays, WR
No. 10 Cam Dooley, DB
No. 12 Aaron Philo, QB
No. 13 Jordy Lowery, CB
No. 15 Luke Harpring, TE
No. 16 TJ Bullard, LB
No. 17 Lacota Dippre, TE
No. 19 Jaylen Lloyd, WR
No. 20, Kanye Clark, STAR
No. 21 Evan Pryor, RB
No. 24 London Montgomery, RB
No. 28 Elijah Owens, STAR
No. 33 DJ Coleman, DB
No. 38 Alec Clark, P
No. 39 Carter Milliron, LS
No. 41 Liam Padron, K
No. 47 Miller Fealy, P
No. 52 Harrison Moore, OL
No. 58 Hunter Solwold, LS
No. 64 Eagan Boyer OL
No. 66 Emeka Ugorji, OL
No. 67 T.J. Shanahan, OL
No. 82 Ace Ciongoli, WR
No. 85 Evan Chieca, TE
No. 91 Patrick Durkin, K
No. 93 DK Kalu, DL
No. 98 Mason Clinton, DL
No. 99 Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL
New numbers for Florida freshmen
No. 11 Will Griffin, QB
No. 14 Kevin Ford, JACK
No. 15 CJ Bronaugh, CB
No. 18 Davian Groce, WR
No. 21 CJ Hester, CB
No. 30 Dylan Purter, STAR
No. 34 Kaiden Hall S
No. 50 Malik Morris, LB
No. 51 Tyler Chukuyem, OL
No. 54 Javarii Luckas, OL
No. 59 Corey Brown, OL
No. 61 G’Nivre Carr, OL
No. 78 Desmond Green, OL
No. 79 Chancellor Campbell, OL
No. 83 Justin Williams, WR
No. 86 Heze Kent, TE
No. 88 Marquez Daniel, WR
No. 89 Tripp Brown Jr., TE
No. 94 Kendall Guervil, DL
No. 96 JaReylan McCoy, DL
