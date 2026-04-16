Florida Gators 2027 class ranking rises after latest commitment

The Florida Gators are riding a wave of momentum on the recruiting trail. Since the middle of last week, the Gators have added four new commitments to their 2027 class. The latest addition came on Thursday when Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 3-star tight end Tommy Douglas pulled the trigger.

Florida is picking up major steam on the trail. Before Douglas pulled the trigger, the Gators added commitments from Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, and Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain last week.

Florida Gators move inside the top 10 in Rivals team rankings

The Florida Gators opened the day on Thursday with the No. 10 2027 class according to Rivals team recruiting rankings. Their class ranking has skyrocketed in the last week, and moved up once again with the addition of Douglas. According to Rivals current 2027 recruiting rankings, UF’s class now sits No. 7 in the country. Florida’s class jumped Notre Dame and Miami on their upward climb.

Here is a look at the current Top 10 ranking according to Rivals

1. Texas A&M (12 commitments)

2. Texas Tech (7)

3. Oklahoma (20)

4. Ohio State (9)

5. USC (10)

6. Georgia (8)

7. Florida (7)

8. Miami (10)

9. Notre Dame (9)

10. Oregon (8)

The Gators boast an average commit rating of 91.35, which is the fourth-best in the country. Furthermore, the Florida Gators have the fewest commitments among the teams currently ranked in Rivals Top 10 class rankings for 2027.

Looking at UF’s 2027 class as it stands

With the addition of 3-star TE Tommy Douglas, UF now sits with seven commitments in the 2027 class. Douglas joins Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamuary Fountain, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent and Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger on the commitment list.

This past season, Tommy Douglas caught 33 passes for 640 yards and scored seven touchdowns. With Douglas now in the fold, the Florida Gators now sit with a pair of tight ends committed in the 2027 class.

Douglas is the No. 453 overall prospect and No. 28 tight end in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 10 player in New Jersey.