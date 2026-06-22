Florida Gators add commitment from 2027 kicker Aaron McWilliams

The Florida Gators opened the day with 23 commitments in their 2027 recruiting class. However, that number grew by one following the addition of Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta kicker Aaron McWilliams. This decision comes after McWilliams’ offer from the Orange and Blue on Saturday and his performance during UF’s annual Friday Night Lights camp. Furthermore, McWilliams is the first and only offer UF extended this cycle at the position. He’s also the second specialist to commit to the Florida Gators this cycle, joining 2027 long snapper Jaydee Lane.

“I went out June 7 and balled out at the camp,” McWilliams told Gators Online. “Coach [Johnathan] Galante said he would offer me then, but Coach [Jon] Sumrall wanted to see me kick again. I didn’t have a problem with that, because that was my first time in Gainesville. I wanted to make sure they knew I was the right guy. We came back on Friday, and I balled out again in front of the head coach. Coach Sumrall offered me Saturday morning before we left town. I committed then.”

McWilliams will have a chance to play early

Rivals does not currently have a rating for Aaron McWilliams. However, Kohl’s Kicking ranks Aaron McWilliams as a 5-star kicker and 5-star punter. Furthermore, he’s ranked as the No. 8 player at both positions in their rankings. McWilliams can play both positions at the next level, which was a huge driver behind Florida’s interest in him.

“I’m a combo guy, so I can kick and punt,” he said. “Florida likes how I can compete for both the starting punter and starting kicker position. My freshman year, there will be a senior punter and a junior kicker. They want me to be the backup for both positions. I can take up less space on the bus, but I can also help the team out. That made me more valuable as a player to them. I can sit one year, and then whatever position the coaches want me to be, I would have a good chance of being the starter.”

Aaron McWilliams is comitment No. 24 for the Florida Gators

With the addition of kicker Aaron McWilliams, UF now sits with 24 commitments in the 2027 class.

McWilliams joins Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, Port Charlotte (Fla.) 4-star wide receiver Elias Pearl, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Baltimore (Md.) St. Paul’s School 4-star edge Cahron Wheeler, Anna (Texas) 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamuary Fountain, Swainsboro (Ga.) 4-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian 4-star running back Andrew Beard, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings, Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton 4-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 4-star tight end Tommy Douglas, Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County 4-star athlete Kamarion Johnson, Mobile (Ala.) Williamson 4-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin, Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger, Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior 3-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks 3-star safety Kailib Dillard, Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School 3-star linebacker Tre Geathers, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 3-star defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick, District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara 3-star defensive lineman Cain Van Norden, and Mendenhall (Miss.) Simpson County Academy 3-star long snapper Jaydee Lane in the class.

Aaron McWilliams is currently not ranked by Rivals or in the Rivals Industry Rankings.