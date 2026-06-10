Florida's Aidan King, Caden McDonald named All-Americans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A pair of Florida Gators were named to the 2026 All-America teams from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday. Starting pitcher Aidan King made the first team and Caden McDonald earned a spot on the second team as a utility player for his stellar performance on both sides of the ball.

It marked the first All-American honors for both players. King, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, was a unanimous 2025 Freshman All-American one year ago.

Perfect Game also released its All-Americans list Wednesday, placing King and McDonald on the second team as a starting pitcher and two-way player, respectively.

2026 Florida Gators All-Americans

Aidan King, SP – First Team (NCBWA), Second Team (PG)

Caden McDonald, UT – Second Team (NCBWA, PG)

King became the first Gator underclassman to receive SEC Pitcher of the Year honors and the fourth in league history. He led Florida with eight wins, a 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 97.0 innings pitched while holding hitters to a .218 batting average. On the season, King fanned 92 batters against 19 free passes for a 4.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In SEC action, he led all starters with a 0.89 WHIP — tied for the top spot in victories (six) — and held hitters to a .184 batting average. King finished with a team-high eight quality starts including six in SEC play, pitching into the seventh inning five times against SEC opponents. His 62.0 innings in league play trailed only Alabama’s Tyler Fay.

McDonald emerged as one of the nation’s premier two-way stars after being inserted into the starting lineup against Texas A&M on April 24. He reached base in 18 of 20 games with a team-best nine home runs. Prior to the series at Oklahoma, only two players in UF history had recorded a home run, thrown three-plus scoreless innings and earned the win in the same game: Jac Caglianone and Brian Johnson. McDonald accomplished that feat twice in consecutive series against OU and UK, concluding the campaign with a .319/.379/.702 slash line and 18 extra-base hits in 21 starts while working to a 3.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and .222 batting average against over 20 relief appearances.

Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association’s official website at www.ncbwa.com.