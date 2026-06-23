Florida Gators among the top 20 rated teams in College Football 27

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, EA SPORTS released the team ratings for the new College Football 27 video game. The Florida Gators were among the top 20 rated teams.

Florida ranks No. 19 in the game with an overall team rating of 84. The Gators have an offensive rating of 84 and a defensive rating of 83.

The top-rated team is Oregon at 91 overall, with Ohio State (90), Indiana (90), Notre Dame (89) and Texas (89) rounding out the top five.

The other SEC teams in the top 50 are LSU (88), Ole Miss (88), Georgia (87), Alabama (86), Texas A&M (86), Tennessee (85), Auburn (83), South Carolina (82), Kentucky (81), Vanderbilt (81) and Arkansas (80).

Top 50 rated teams in CFB 27

Team Off Rating Def Rating OVR Oregon 91 91 91 Ohio State 92 88 90 Indiana 90 90 90 Notre Dame 88 90 89 Texas 90 88 89 LSU 89 87 88 Miami 90 86 88 Ole Miss 88 87 88 Georgia 85 89 87 Oklahoma 87 88 87 Texas Tech 85 90 87 Alabama 82 89 86 BYU 86 86 86 Texas A&M 86 86 86 USC 87 85 86 Michigan 85 85 85 Missouri 88 82 85 Tennessee 85 85 85 FLORIDA 84 83 84 Louisville 85 82 84 Auburn 86 80 83 Clemson 80 86 83 Houston 85 80 83 Nebraska 85 82 83 Oklahoma State 85 81 83 Penn State 86 81 83 SMU 87 80 83 Virginia 82 83 83 Washington 85 81 83 Arizona 82 82 82 Florida State 83 81 82 South Carolina 83 82 82 UCLA 83 81 82 Arizona State 78 83 81 California 85 78 81 Colorado 81 82 81 Kansas State 83 80 81 Kentucky 82 80 81 Minnesota 82 81 81 Mississippi St 81 82 81 Pittsburgh 81 81 81 UCF 82 80 81 Utah 83 78 81 Vanderbilt 80 82 81 Virginia Tech 81 81 81 Arkansas 80 81 80 Boise State 82 78 80 Iowa 81 78 80 Maryland 81 80 80 Michigan State 80 81 80

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