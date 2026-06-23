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Florida Gators among the top 20 rated teams in College Football 27

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Zach Abolverdi@ZachAbolverdi
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Florida gets ready rush out before the first half of the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, EA SPORTS released the team ratings for the new College Football 27 video game. The Florida Gators were among the top 20 rated teams.

Florida ranks No. 19 in the game with an overall team rating of 84. The Gators have an offensive rating of 84 and a defensive rating of 83.

The top-rated team is Oregon at 91 overall, with Ohio State (90), Indiana (90), Notre Dame (89) and Texas (89) rounding out the top five.

The other SEC teams in the top 50 are LSU (88), Ole Miss (88), Georgia (87), Alabama (86), Texas A&M (86), Tennessee (85), Auburn (83), South Carolina (82), Kentucky (81), Vanderbilt (81) and Arkansas (80).

Top 50 rated teams in CFB 27

TeamOff RatingDef RatingOVR
Oregon919191
Ohio State928890
Indiana909090
Notre Dame889089
Texas908889
LSU898788
Miami908688
Ole Miss888788
Georgia858987
Oklahoma878887
Texas Tech859087
Alabama828986
BYU868686
Texas A&M868686
USC878586
Michigan858585
Missouri888285
Tennessee858585
FLORIDA848384
Louisville858284
Auburn868083
Clemson808683
Houston858083
Nebraska858283
Oklahoma State858183
Penn State868183
SMU878083
Virginia828383
Washington858183
Arizona828282
Florida State838182
South Carolina838282
UCLA838182
Arizona State788381
California857881
Colorado818281
Kansas State838081
Kentucky828081
Minnesota828181
Mississippi St818281
Pittsburgh818181
UCF828081
Utah837881
Vanderbilt808281
Virginia Tech818181
Arkansas808180
Boise State827880
Iowa817880
Maryland818080
Michigan State808180

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