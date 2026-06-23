Gators Online Football
Florida Gators among the top 20 rated teams in College Football 27
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, EA SPORTS released the team ratings for the new College Football 27 video game. The Florida Gators were among the top 20 rated teams.
Florida ranks No. 19 in the game with an overall team rating of 84. The Gators have an offensive rating of 84 and a defensive rating of 83.
The top-rated team is Oregon at 91 overall, with Ohio State (90), Indiana (90), Notre Dame (89) and Texas (89) rounding out the top five.
The other SEC teams in the top 50 are LSU (88), Ole Miss (88), Georgia (87), Alabama (86), Texas A&M (86), Tennessee (85), Auburn (83), South Carolina (82), Kentucky (81), Vanderbilt (81) and Arkansas (80).
Top 50 rated teams in CFB 27
|Team
|Off Rating
|Def Rating
|OVR
|Oregon
|91
|91
|91
|Ohio State
|92
|88
|90
|Indiana
|90
|90
|90
|Notre Dame
|88
|90
|89
|Texas
|90
|88
|89
|LSU
|89
|87
|88
|Miami
|90
|86
|88
|Ole Miss
|88
|87
|88
|Georgia
|85
|89
|87
|Oklahoma
|87
|88
|87
|Texas Tech
|85
|90
|87
|Alabama
|82
|89
|86
|BYU
|86
|86
|86
|Texas A&M
|86
|86
|86
|USC
|87
|85
|86
|Michigan
|85
|85
|85
|Missouri
|88
|82
|85
|Tennessee
|85
|85
|85
|FLORIDA
|84
|83
|84
|Louisville
|85
|82
|84
|Auburn
|86
|80
|83
|Clemson
|80
|86
|83
|Houston
|85
|80
|83
|Nebraska
|85
|82
|83
|Oklahoma State
|85
|81
|83
|Penn State
|86
|81
|83
|SMU
|87
|80
|83
|Virginia
|82
|83
|83
|Washington
|85
|81
|83
|Arizona
|82
|82
|82
|Florida State
|83
|81
|82
|South Carolina
|83
|82
|82
|UCLA
|83
|81
|82
|Arizona State
|78
|83
|81
|California
|85
|78
|81
|Colorado
|81
|82
|81
|Kansas State
|83
|80
|81
|Kentucky
|82
|80
|81
|Minnesota
|82
|81
|81
|Mississippi St
|81
|82
|81
|Pittsburgh
|81
|81
|81
|UCF
|82
|80
|81
|Utah
|83
|78
|81
|Vanderbilt
|80
|82
|81
|Virginia Tech
|81
|81
|81
|Arkansas
|80
|81
|80
|Boise State
|82
|78
|80
|Iowa
|81
|78
|80
|Maryland
|81
|80
|80
|Michigan State
|80
|81
|80
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