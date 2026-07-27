Florida Gators announce 2026-27 men's basketball schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators announced their 2026-27 men’s basketball schedule on Monday. The slate includes 16 home games, featuring the matchup against Duke for the SEC-ACC Challenge, and the Players Era 8 tournament in Las Vegas Nov. 17-19.

UF will have home-and-home games in SEC play against Georgia, South Carolina and Texas. The Gators will also host Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, while traveling to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Florida opens the season in Tampa on Nov. 2 against Miami in the Orion180 Tip-Off Classic. UF’s home opener is set for Nov. 5 vs. Jacksonville. The Gators will have their first all-time meeting with Notre Dame in the Nov. 17 opener of the Players Era 8 event at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

The winner of the Florida-Notre Dame matchup will take on the winner of Houston vs. Rutgers in the semifinal matchup on Nov. 18, with the Players Era 8 championship set for Nov. 19. The opposite side of the bracket includes West Virginia vs. Auburn and Kansas vs. UNLV in the opening round.

In addition to neutral-site matchups against Miami and Notre Dame and hosting Duke for the first time since 1937, the Gators will play two more ACC teams in Florida State (Nov. 10 in Tallahassee) and Georgia Tech (Dec. 12 in Orlando).

2026-27 Florida men’s basketball schedule