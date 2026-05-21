Florida Gators announce 2026 home game designations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday, the University Athletic Association (UAA) announced the themes and designations for all six home games in 2026. The Florida Gators football team opens the season on Sept. 5 against Florida Atlantic.

Here are the six home game designations for the upcoming season, courtesy of UAA Communications.

Florida Gators home designations

Sept. 5 | Florida Atlantic | 352 Community Day presented by GFL Environment

Join the festivities as the Gators welcome local organizations and community groups from throughout the greater North Central Florida region back to Gainesville. Special ticket offers will be available for this matchup. Florida holds a 4-0 all-time record against the Owls, with the most recent game coming back in 2021.

Sept. 12 | Campbell | Championship Reunion Weekend

Each year, the UAA invites members of UF championship teams celebrating their 10-, 25-, and 50-year anniversaries to campus to be recognized and celebrated. The game against the Camels will be the first in program history for the Gators.

Sept. 26 | Ole Miss | UF Family Weekend presented by UF Health

The University of Florida welcomes all families for UF Family Weekend, which features campus-wide events including lectures, performances, and more leading up to kickoff. The Gators have won two-straight home games against Ole Miss, including a 24-17 win over the No. 9-ranked Rebels in The Swamp in 2024.

Oct. 3 | South Carolina | Homecoming, UF Athletic Hall of Fame & GatorMade Week presented by Renewal by Andersen

As previously announced, the Gators will host the Gamecocks for their annual Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 3. First celebrated in 1916, this UF tradition continues to unite Gator Nation each year. Campus festivities will include the Gator Growl pep rally, Gator Gallop, and other special events. Florida leads the all-time series with South Carolina, 31-10-3, and have won four-straight contests at home in the series.

Prior to the game, the 2026 class of the UF Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted at banquet on Friday, Oct. 9. Additionally, GatorMade Week will spotlight the GatorMade program—a player-led, purpose-driven initiative that empowers football scholar-athletes with opportunities to learn, serve, and lead.

Nov. 7 | Oklahoma | Saluting Those Who Serve presented by VyStar Credit Union

Join us as we honor members of the armed forces, veterans, and local first responders during Florida’s annual Saluting Those Who Serve game against Oklahoma. For every ticket purchased, the UAA will donate a ticket to a local military hero—up to 2,000 tickets. The Gators will play Oklahoma for the first time as a SEC opponent and for the first time in The Swamp. Overall, the series is tied at 1-1, with the in coming in the 2008 BCS National Championship Game in Miami.

Nov. 21 | Vanderbilt | Senior Day presented by Regions

Arrive early as we honor Gator seniors for their contributions to the program during pregame ceremonies. In the all-time series, Florida leads 44-11-2 and have won five-straight at The Swamp.