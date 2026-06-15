Florida officially announces hiring of pitching coach Rich Dorman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators baseball program officially announcing the hiring of Rich Dorman on Monday. The veteran coach is considered one of the country’s top recruiters and developers of collegiate pitching.

Dorman brings 10 years of experience at the NCAA Division I level, including the past seven seasons at Oregon State (2020-26). He produced the nation’s top pitching staff in terms of ERA, H/9 and WHIP this past year.

Dorman, who replaces David Kopp, has mentored a total of 15 MLB Draft picks at OSU and 10 different All-American pitchers, including three in 2026 alone and the 2022 National Pitcher of the Year in Cooper Hjerpe.



“Coach Dorman represents one of, if not the best, veteran pitching minds in all of college baseball and has a tremendous track record of recruiting and mentoring the top pitchers in the country,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “His addition ensures that the most elite pitchers in our sport will be developed in Gainesville while being provided with all the tools necessary for continued success at Florida and beyond. Rich instantly makes our program and our players better, and we are thrilled to add someone of his caliber and national notoriety to the Gators.”

Prior to Oregon State, Dorman spent three seasons as the pitching coach at Grand Canyon (2017-19) and was with the Seattle Mariners organization for eight years (2009-16) in the same role. He had six more Grand Canyon pitchers selected in the MLB Draft for a total of 21 draftees and an average of 2.1 players per year.

Dorman’s 2026 staff led the entire country in ERA (3.22), hits allowed per nine innings (6.94) and WHIP (1.14) while ranking second nationally in K-to-walk ratio (3.55) and third in strikeouts per nine (11.8). Three Beavers garnered All-America honors in Trey Morris, Albert Roblez and Dax Whitney, who was a College Pitcher of the Year finalist.



“I am incredibly honored and excited to join the Florida Baseball program and become part of a tradition that is recognized as one of the premier destinations in college baseball,” Dorman said. “I want to sincerely thank Coach O’Sullivan for this opportunity and for the trust he has placed in me to join his staff. The commitment to excellence, player development and championship-level expectations at Florida make this a truly special opportunity for my family and me. I am also grateful to Oregon State, Coach Canham and the Beaver community for their support and the relationships built along the way.

“As we begin this next chapter, I am eager to get to work, build meaningful relationships with our student-athletes and help continue the tradition of excellence that defines Florida Baseball. My family and I are excited to become part of Gator Nation and look forward to contributing in every way possible.”

2026 Oregon State Pitching – National Rankings Statistic Value Rank ERA 3.22 1 H/9 6.94 1 WHIP 1.14 1 K-to-BB Ratio 3.55 2 K/9 11.8 3 BB/9 3.32 12 Shutouts 3 53 Hit Batters 76 148

The Rich Dorman file

Birthdate: September 30, 1978

Hometown: Medford, Ore.

Playing Career: Oregon State (1999), Corban (2000)

Coaching Career:

Pitching Coach, Florida, 2026-present

Pitching Coach, Oregon State, 2020-2026

Pitching Coach, Grand Canyon, 2017-2019

Pitching Coach, Clinton LumberKings, 2016

Pitching Coach, AZL Mariners, 2014-15

Pitching Coach, Everett AquaSox, 2012-13

Pitching Coach, Clinton LumberKings, 2011

Pitching Coach, Everett AquaSox, 2009-10

Coaching Highlights:

2026 OSU staff led nation in ERA, WHIP and H/9 Ranked second in K-to-BB ratio, third in K/9 and 12th in BB/9

Developed 10 unique All-American pitchers in seven seasons at OSU 2026: Trey Morris*, Albert Roblez, Dax Whitney 2024: Bridger Holmes, Jacob Kmatz, Aiden May 2022: Ben Ferrer, Cooper Hjerpe 2021: Jake Muholland 2020: Christian Chamberlain

Produced 21 MLB Draft picks in 10 collegiate seasons 15 pitchers drafted in seven seasons at OSU

18 years of experience as the primary pitching coach 10 seasons at the NCAA Division I level Eight years in Minor League Baseball with Seattle Mariners org.



*signifies Freshman All-American