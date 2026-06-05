Florida announces matchup vs. Duke in SEC-ACC Challenge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators get another shot at the Blue Devils, and this time it’s at home. UF will host Duke in the SEC-ACC Challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 1, ESPN and the SEC announced Friday.

It marks the second straight year the Gators and Blue Devils compete in the event following last season’s meeting in Durham. Florida hosts Duke for the sixth time in program history but the first since 1937.

Last season in Cameron Indoor Stadium, UF’s first visit there since 1998, the Gators rallied from 15 points down and took the lead in the final minute on Boogie Fland‘s 3-pointer before Duke’s Isaiah Evans answered with the game-winner.

Both teams went on to win their respective conference and earn No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Over the last three seasons, Duke (97) and Florida (87) rank in the top five nationally for win totals under Jon Scheyer and Todd Golden, respectively.

The Gators won their only previous home game in the SEC-ACC Challenge, an 87-69 victory vs. Virginia on Dec. 4, 2025.

Florida opens the 2026-27 season against in-state rival Miami in the Orion180 Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 2 at Benchmark International Arena. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m.

2026-27 Florida games announced

Nov. 2 vs. Miami Tampa, Fla. Nov. 17 vs. Notre Dame Las Vegas, Nev. Nov. 18 vs. Houston/Rutgers Las Vegas, Nev. Nov. 19 vs. Auburn/Kansas/UNLV/West Virginia Las Vegas, Nev. Dec. 1 DUKE GAINESVILLE, FLA.

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