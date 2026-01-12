Florida Gators back in AP Top 25 after beating two ranked teams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After dropping out of the rankings last week, the Florida Gators are once again in the latest Associated Press Poll following back-to-back wins over top-25 teams last week. UF is now ranked No. 19 by AP voters.

Florida (11-5, 2-1 SEC) is also ranked No. 20 in the new USA Today Coaches Poll after beating No. 18 Georgia 92-77 on Tuesday and No. 21 Tennessee 91-67 on Saturday. In the victory over the Bulldogs, UF was led by 21 points apiece from Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh.

The Gators had six double-digit scorers for the second time this season in their win against the Vols, including a season-high 23 points by Boogie Fland and a season-high 17 points from Rueben Chinyelu, who logged his eighth double-double of the season with 16 rebounds.

The Gators are back on the road Tuesday against Oklahoma at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Sooners are 11-5 (1-2 SEC) and have dropped their last two SEC games at Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

1. Arizona

2. Iowa State (+1)

3. UConn (+1)

4. Michigan (-2)

5. Purdue

6. Duke

7. Houston

8. Nebraska (+2)

9. Gonzaga (-1)

10. Vanderbilt (+1)

11. BYU (-2)

12. Michigan State

13. Illinois (+3)

14. North Carolina (+3)

15. Texas Tech (-1)

16. Virginia (+7)

17. Arkansas (-2)

18. Alabama (-5)

19. Florida (NR)

20. Louisville

21. Georgia (-3)

22. Clemson

23. Utah State

24. Tennessee (-3)

25. Seton Hall

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary’s 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John’s 1.

