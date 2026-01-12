Florida Gators back in AP Top 25 after beating two ranked teams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After dropping out of the rankings last week, the Florida Gators are once again in the latest Associated Press Poll following back-to-back wins over top-25 teams last week. UF is now ranked No. 19 by AP voters.
Florida (11-5, 2-1 SEC) is also ranked No. 20 in the new USA Today Coaches Poll after beating No. 18 Georgia 92-77 on Tuesday and No. 21 Tennessee 91-67 on Saturday. In the victory over the Bulldogs, UF was led by 21 points apiece from Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh.
The Gators had six double-digit scorers for the second time this season in their win against the Vols, including a season-high 23 points by Boogie Fland and a season-high 17 points from Rueben Chinyelu, who logged his eighth double-double of the season with 16 rebounds.
The Gators are back on the road Tuesday against Oklahoma at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Sooners are 11-5 (1-2 SEC) and have dropped their last two SEC games at Mississippi State and Texas A&M.
AP Poll Top 25 updated for Week 10
1. Arizona
2. Iowa State (+1)
3. UConn (+1)
4. Michigan (-2)
5. Purdue
6. Duke
7. Houston
8. Nebraska (+2)
9. Gonzaga (-1)
10. Vanderbilt (+1)
11. BYU (-2)
12. Michigan State
13. Illinois (+3)
14. North Carolina (+3)
15. Texas Tech (-1)
16. Virginia (+7)
17. Arkansas (-2)
18. Alabama (-5)
19. Florida (NR)
20. Louisville
21. Georgia (-3)
22. Clemson
23. Utah State
24. Tennessee (-3)
25. Seton Hall
Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary’s 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John’s 1.
