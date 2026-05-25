Florida Gators selected as regional host for 2026 NCAA Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 9 Florida Gators have been selected as one of the top 16 seeds for the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Subcommittee announced the regional host sites on Sunday night. Florida (39-18) heads into postseason play with a 15-7 record against top-25 opponents, which leads the country.

The Gators will host the Gainesville Regional at Condron Family Ballpark from Friday, May 29 through Monday, June 1 (if necessary). The other teams in the Gainesville Regional, along with the full field of 64 teams, national seedings and game times will be announced on Monday at 12 p.m. via a selection show on ESPN2.

Florida is hosting its 20th NCAA Regional in school history and first since 2023 for the third straight year. UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan has earned 13 regional bids and reached the NCAA Tournament in each of his 18-full seasons at the helm. The Gators will be making their 41st all-time NCAA Regional appearance as a program.

“I’m really proud of the way our team played this week,” O’Sullivan said after his team was eliminated from the SEC Tournament semifinals. “I think we maybe opened up some eyes to other people around the country that may not have seen us play. And we’ve come such a long way. I think this weekend kind of puts us in a position for our team to be ready for the postseason.”

RELATED: A pair of Florida Gators named to 2026 SEC All-Tournament Team

The 64 teams for the NCAA Tournament will be announced on Monday and the top 16 seeds are hosting three teams. The 16 winners from each regional site will advance to the Super Regionals from June 5-8. The 2026 College World Series will take place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. From June 12-22.

Florida one of 16 regional hosts

Athens, Georgia – Georgia (46-12)

Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (48-9)

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-19)

Austin, Texas – Texas (40-13)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (45-11-1)

College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (39-14)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (40-16)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (39-19)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (43-15)

Lawrence, Kansas – Kansas (42-16)

Lincoln, Nebraska – Nebraska (42-15)

Los Angeles, California – UCLA (51-6)

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (39-14)

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi State (40-17)

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-17)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama (37-19)

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