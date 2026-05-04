Florida baseball moves up in polls after series win at Oklahoma

The Florida Gators baseball made a jump in all three top 25 rankings following their series win at Oklahoma. Baseball America continues to be high on UF, keeping the team in the top 15 and up two spots to No. 13.

The Gators (31-17, 13-11 SEC) are jumped to No. 21 in the D1Baseball rankings, rising four spots, and Perfect Game moved them up three spots to No. 20. Florida bounced back from a series-opening loss with two straight wins.

Following a career-high 10 strikeouts by Aidan King in 7.0 innings on Friday night, the Gators blew their 3-1 lead in the eighth and gave a three-spot in the 4-3 loss. The team responded over the next days with some historic performances.

RELATED: Aidan King gem goes to waste as Florida blows lead late in 4-3 loss

Caden McDonald powered Florida to a 10-5 comeback win Saturday at the plate and on the mound, becoming the first Gator to hit two home runs and throw three scoreless innings since Jac Caglianone against Siena in 2023.

RELATED: Caden McDonald leads UF to comeback win with historic two-way game

UF then took the series on Sunday with a 13-2 run-rule victory. Florida exploded with seven home runs in the game, which marked a team record in SEC play, a season high, and the most by the Gators since April 23, 2024, against Stetson.

REALTED: Florida Gators’ 7 homers Sunday set team record in SEC play

“I am really pleased in how we bounced back from a tough Friday night,” UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan said on Sunday after the series win. “Offensively, it was one of our best, if not our best, offensive performances all year long with seven home runs and two more doubles to add to that. I think five guys had multi-hit games and it was a really good offensive day. We took advantage of the wind and that was the best start that [junior right-handed pitcher Russell Sandefer] has had. [He] went seven strong for us.”

Florida leads in the nation with a 14-6 record against ranked opponents, highlighted by the most Quad 1 wins in the country (15). The Gators begin a four-game homestand on Tuesday against North Florida at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

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