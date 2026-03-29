Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Live Blog
The Florida Gators look to sweep No. 4 Arkansas on Sunday after winning their first series in Fayetteville since 2016. UF won the first two games 9-4 and 7-4.
Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan has made a pitching change, with Russell Sandefer getting the Sunday start over Cooper Walls. First pitch is at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.
Here are live updates from Florida (22-6, 5-3 SEC) vs. Arkansas (19-9, 4-4 SEC):
End of 2nd: Florida 1, Arkansas 103/29/2026 12:36:52 PM
Sandefer tossed a 1-2-3 frame in his second inning. Kolt Myers singled to center field but was stranded. Cole Stanford struck out swinging for Colin Fisher’s first strikeout.
End of 1st: Florida 1, Arkansas 103/29/2026 12:24:33 PM
UF took the lead with an RBI single to left field by Blake Cyr, who scored Ethan Surowiec after his single. The Gators are 9-2 this season when they score first. The Hogs tied the game with Zack Stewart’s hit, one of two allowed by Russell Sandefer along with a pair of strikeouts.
wasted no time 🎯— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 29, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/sCe4ipJED8
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. 1B Ethan Surowiec
4. C Karson Bowen
5. LF Blake Cyr
6. 2B Cade Kurland
7. DH Cole Stanford
8. RF Cash Strayer
9. 3B Kolt Myers
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SP: RHP Russell Sandefer
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