Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Live Blog

The Florida Gators look to sweep No. 4 Arkansas on Sunday after winning their first series in Fayetteville since 2016. UF won the first two games 9-4 and 7-4.

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan has made a pitching change, with Russell Sandefer getting the Sunday start over Cooper Walls. First pitch is at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.

Here are live updates from Florida (22-6, 5-3 SEC) vs. Arkansas (19-9, 4-4 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 1, Arkansas 1 Sandefer tossed a 1-2-3 frame in his second inning. Kolt Myers singled to center field but was stranded. Cole Stanford struck out swinging for Colin Fisher’s first strikeout.



By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 1, Arkansas 1 UF took the lead with an RBI single to left field by Blake Cyr, who scored Ethan Surowiec after his single. The Gators are 9-2 this season when they score first. The Hogs tied the game with Zack Stewart’s hit, one of two allowed by Russell Sandefer along with a pair of strikeouts.

wasted no time 🎯



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/sCe4ipJED8 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 29, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. 1B Ethan Surowiec

4. C Karson Bowen

5. LF Blake Cyr

6. 2B Cade Kurland

7. DH Cole Stanford

8. RF Cash Strayer

9. 3B Kolt Myers

SP: RHP Russell Sandefer

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