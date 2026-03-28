Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Live Blog

After winning the opener 9-4, the Florida Gators look to take the series against No. 4 Arkansas on Saturday. First pitch is at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Aidan King (3-2, 1.27 ERA) will take the mound against Arkansas southpaw Hunter Dietz (2-2, 3.86 ERA). Florida is now 39-39 all-time against the Hogs.

With one more victory in Fayetteville, the Gators will claim their first series win at Baum-Walker Stadium since sweeping the Razorbacks in 2016.

Here are live updates from Florida (21-6, 4-3 SEC) vs. Arkansas (19-8, 4-3 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 0, Arkansas 0 Florida starting pitcher Aidan King tossed a 1-2-3 frame in his first inning. He struck out Ryder Helfrick looking to end the frame. Brendan Lawson had a single and stole second on a wild pitch but was left stranded.

3️⃣⬆️ 3️⃣⬇️ for AK



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/IEIJ3TEfHH — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 28, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. 1B Ethan Surowiec

4. C Karson Bowen

5. LF Blake Cyr

6. 2B Cade Kurland

7. DH Cole Stanford

8. RF Cash Strayer

9. 2B Colton Schwarz

SP: RHP Aidan King

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