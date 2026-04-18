Florida Gators vs. Auburn Tigers Game 3 Live Updates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After the top-10 series was tied up Friday, it’s a rubber match on Saturday between the No. 7 Florida Gators and sixth-ranked Auburn Tigers. First pitch is 12 p.m. on ESPN2.

Junior right-hander Russell Sandefer (2-1, 4.56 ERA) draws the starting nod against Auburn righty Alex Petrovic (6-1, 2.66 ERA). The Gators look to win their 10th SEC series of the last 12.

Here are live updates from Florida (28-12, 10-7 SEC) vs. Auburn (26-12, 9-8 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 5th: Florida 3, Auburn 2 The Tigers trimmed the deficit with a two-spot in the fifth. After Ethan Surowiec’s second error in as many innings, Ethin Bingaman made it home with a sac fly from Bub Terrell, who would’ve had a base hit if not for Hayden Yost’s diving catch in right field. Mason McCraine then singled to right field to plate his brother, Brandon. Russell Sandefer was pulled after the two-out hit, finishing with two Ks, two walks, one hit and no earned runs in 4.2 frames (89 pitches, 53 strikes). Petrovic gave up a walk, but he has retired 13 of the last 15 UF batters.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 4th: Florida 3, Auburn 0 Sandefer strikes out the leadoff man for the second time and only two Tigers have reached through 14 batters, one on Ethan Surowiec’s error at third and the other with a walk. Petrovic tossed his second 1-2-3 frame.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Florida 3, Auburn 0 Sandefer tossed his second 1-2-3 frame and it was only a seven-pitch inning. Petrovic gave up a leadoff single to Kyle Jones, but he was caught stealing second on a play where Kevin O’Sullivan thought he was pushed and went to argue the call. UF’s dugout was hit with a warning, which prompted O’Sullivan to seek further explanation.

Florida’s dugout receives a warning and Kevin O’Sullivan wants an explanation.



GAME THREAD: https://t.co/dY5gKCpvDV pic.twitter.com/hW0XGYMJoD — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) April 18, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 3, Auburn 0 Sandefer threw another scoreless inning in the second, giving up a walk. The Tigers grounded out three times. Auburn starting pitcher Alex Petrovic had his first 1-2-3 frame and struck out Hayden Yost at the bottom of the lineup for Florida’s final out.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 3, Auburn 0 Blake Cyr entered this series with four home runs on the season. He now has seven after leaving the yard for the third game in a row on Saturday, hitting a three-run shot. Russell Sandefer tossed a 1-2-3 frame in the first and struck out Auburn’s leadoff man, Mason McCraine.

CYR MOONSHOT LOST IN ORBIT 🪐



🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/hF3oUNjPtR — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 18, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. 3B Ethan Surowiec

4. C Karson Bowen

5. LF Blake Cyr

6. 1B Landon Stripling

7. 2B Cade Kurland

8. DH Cole Stanford

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Russell Sandefer

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