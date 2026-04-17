Florida Gators vs. Auburn Tigers Live Blog
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After winning Thursday’s opener, the No. 7 Florida Gators look to take the series tonight against sixth-ranked Auburn. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.
The game will be on SEC Network. Junior right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson (1-2, 3.60 ERA) gets the start against Tigers southpaw Jake Marciano (3-2, 1.88 ERA).
Here are live updates from Florida (28-11, 10-6 SEC) vs. Auburn (25-12, 8-8 SEC):
End of 2nd: Auburn 1, Florida 004/17/2026 05:12:11 PM
Liam Peterson gave up a leadoff home run to Ethin Bingaman. It was the first dinger allowed by Peterson in 46 innings, but he ended the frame with his first strikeout. Jake Marciano tossed a 1-2-3 inning and struck out UF’s leadoff batter again (Blake Cyr) for his third K.
Bing bong! 💥@BingamanEthin ambushed the first pitch! pic.twitter.com/lk7tmgreD1— Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 17, 2026
End of 1st: Florida 0, Auburn 004/17/2026 05:00:51 PM
Liam Peterson allowed back-to-back hits but threw a scoreless first. Ethan Surowiec doubled in his first at bat but was stranded on second as Karson Bowen struck out as well as Kyle Jones in the leadoff spot.
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. 1B Ethan Surowiec
4. C Karson Bowen
5. LF Blake Cyr
6. 2B Cade Kurland
7. DH Cole Stanford
8. RF Hayden Yost
9. 3B Kolt Myers
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SP: RHP Liam Peterson
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